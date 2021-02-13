Daytona weather could be deciding factor in Daytona 500 

Daytona weather could play a big factor at Daytona International Speedway Sunday. NASCAR is back and while fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite drivers race, the weather could interfere with those plans.

Daytona weather has already been a factor during Speedweeks. The second Duel qualifying race at Daytona had to be postoned for an hour and a half due to rain, forcing NASCAR to start the race at 11:30 p.m. EST.

I’m going to turn over updates to @RaceWeather as I have to get ready for bed and work - that’s why teamwork is great #NASCAR https://t.co/EEUQjSEajx — Brian Neudorff (@NASCAR_WXMAN) February 12, 2021

Unfortunately for NASCAR, the Daytona weather could end up getting much worse, starting with the Camping World Truck Series Friday. While the race is expected to start at 7:30 p.m., the National Weather service is predicting a 60% chance of rain during the 7 o'clock hour. That percentage climbs to 80% at 8 p.m.

Running the Truck Series race the next day shouldn't be much of a problem, especially since those teams are off next week, but what about the NASCAR Xfinity Series race? Daytona weather could impact that as well; there is 50% chance of rain all the way until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

4:09 PM EST @Daytona update: 79°F, Rain is 25 miles north & west of track, moving NE. Rain chances are fcst to increase over the next 3-4 hrs.



Closest lightning: 72 miles away



Collaborating with @Nascar_wxman#NASCAR @XfinityRacing pic.twitter.com/W91sP09hcG — RaceWeather - Aaron Studwell, Ph.D. (@RaceWeather) February 12, 2021

What is the Daytona weather forecast for Sunday?

While the Xfinity Series could race Saturday night, Daytona weather on Sunday is where things take a wild turn. The Daytona 500 is set to start at 2:30 p.m. EST, but it faces a 86% chance of rain in the first hour.

The Daytona weather percentage will slowly drop to around 50% as the evening moves on and going racing will depend on how well NASCAR is able to maintain the racetrack. This means the Air Titans will have a big presence during NASCAR's biggest race and it could lead to several delays or postponments.

NASCAR's best bet might be to run the race on Monday. That's not going to be a popular decision with fans who have work on Monday, but it would allow the race to be completed .

In the end, NASCAR fans are no stranger to weather ruining the fun, but a whole weekend of rain delays isn't exactly something to look forward to at the start of the 2021 season.