NASCAR to welcome 'Days of Thunder' sequel with open arms as senior official looks to expose sport to a broader audience

NASCAR is reportedly willing to collaborate on a Days of Thunder sequel movie if it were to ever arrive, as the sport seeks to broaden its audience appeal.

There have been multiple NASCAR-based movies and TV series out there, including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Racing Dreams, and even the recently released Netflix docuseries, NASCAR: Full Speed. However, none of them have been able to reach the heights of the Tom Cruise-starrer 1990 movie Days of Thunder.

The film, which grossed $82 million domestically and $75 million internationally, remains one of the most beloved racing movies in history. Notably, NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports were consulted during the production of the original film, with scenes shot at real-life tracks like the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Darlington Raceway and the Phoenix Raceway.

In a recent statement, NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of a Days of Thunder sequel. He stated (Sports Business Journal):

"We’d love to see that. The more places we can expose NASCAR to with a broader audience, the better. With Netflix, when they’re advertising us in the middle of Times Square right now [for the ‘Full Speed’ docuseries] - that’s huge, and it shows what a great partner they already have been. So anytime you can expose the sport outside of a regular race weekend broadcast is big for us."

What happened to the rumored sequel of the NASCAR movie Days of Thunder?

The original film, produced by Paramount Pictures, featured an ensemble cast led by legendary actor Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall, and Nicole Kidman.

Days of Thunder featured the story of Cole Trickle, who was patterned after late driver Tim Richmond. It also featured Rowdy Burns as Cole's acquaintance and the reigning Cup Series champion. The latter was patterned after racing icon Dale Earnhardt.

The movie featured cameos from several NASCAR personnel including the likes of "The King" Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Neil Bonnett, and Harry Gant. Commentator Dr. Jerry Punch, of ESPN

In late June, social media was abuzz with reports of a potential sequel, with speculation that Tom Cruise would reprise his role and Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, was also linked to the project.

However, the project never materialized. At the time of writing, there remains no confirmation or further updates of a possible sequel.