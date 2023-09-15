NASCAR Whelen Euro series to feature drivers from 18 different nationalities in upcoming race

A total of 15 teams and 48 drivers are set to participate in the NASCAR Whelen Euro series during the NASCAR GP Germany at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

This event will showcase the talents of individuals hailing from 18 different nationalities across four continents: Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.

These drivers will engage in four thrilling races as part of Europe's premier touring car series, marking Oschersleben's debut on the NWES schedule since the first German stock car race weekend in 2019.

Among the participants is Kenko Miura, a Japanese driver who is not only competing but also bringing his team to the event, racing under the banner of #74 Team Japan Needs24 Toyota Camry.

Expand Tweet

Miura, a seasoned NWES competitor, will be venturing into unfamiliar territory alongside all the other teams on the grid. His association with the Motorsport Whelen Euro Series dates back to 2017.

This Tokyo-born driver boasts an impressive record of three race victories in the specialized EuroNASCAR 2 category, tailored for drivers aged 40 and above.

Despite being 44 years old, Miura remains behind the wheel of his Toyota Camry in both championships, EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. His aspirations are set on clinching one of the highly coveted trophies at Oschersleben, particularly during the regular season finale.

"I'm happy to be back at Oschersleben with my team": Kenko Miura on NASCAR Whelen Euro series

Notably, all drivers will have the opportunity to discard their two weakest results out of the 10 races held so far after the conclusion of the NASCAR GP Germany. This means that the upcoming races hold immense significance for Kenko Miura and his fellow competitors in their pursuit of championship glory.

According to Speedway Digest, Miura said:

"It's exciting to be back in EuroNASCAR, I started my team at the end of last year and planned to do the full season, but scheduling conflicts threw a wrench in my plans. So I decided to do a part-time program in 2023 and the NASCAR GP Germany at Oschersleben will be my second race weekend after the season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain.

"We had a good pace there and were able to match the times of the front runners. I'm happy to be back at Oschersleben with my team and to be part of an event that is taking place for the first time. To be the only Japanese on the grid is a great honor and I want to fight for trophies."

While Miura will proudly represent Japan, Ryan Vargas of 3F Racing will be donning the colors of the United States.

Nick Schneider, a German-Brazilian, faces a unique situation in his home race at Oschersleben. Although he grew up in Germany, he will compete under the Brazilian flag as he holds citizenship from both countries.

Drivers from various European nations also aim to make an impact and join in the festivities.

Mark your calendars for the NASCAR GP Germany, scheduled to take place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on September 23 and 24.