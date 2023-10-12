NASCAR Whelen Euro Series to return to oval racing in 2024

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has announced the 2024 season calendar as it continues expanding and bringing American festival events across the Atlantic to seven different countries, hosting 28 races next season.

The 2024 calendar will also see the return of Oval racing next year for the first time since 2019. The Raceway Venray in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands is the newest addition to the calendar, making a return after a four-year hiatus. It will also be the sole Oval race under the NASCAR banner to be hosted outside of the Americas next year.

Jerome Galpin, president and CEO of the European stock car series, called the 2024 schedule the best in its 16-year history. Galpin said in a press release:

“This 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar is the best in the series history. Each one of these destinations brings its own flavor and identity to the NASCAR official championship, providing fans, teams and drivers a great diversity of racing experiences.”

He added:

“We can’t thank our fantastic circuit partners enough, each one of them sharing the same ambition to build great American Festivals to entertain tens of thousands of fans and families. This 2024 season will be another big step in the development of NASCAR in Europe.”

Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain, retains its traditional spot as the season opener. The 2.4-mile track will kick off the season on April 13-14 and will also host the pre-season test sessions scheduled earlier in the week on April 11.

A month later, the Whelen series heads to Autodromo di Vallelunga in Italy before moving to the UK's iconic Brands Hatch circuit in early June. Later in the month, the series heads to the much anticipated Oval GP in the Netherlands.

The American stock car racing bandwagon then heads to the Autodrom Most Czech Republic in Czechia in early September before returning to Oschersleben in Germany later in the month, which will host the playoffs. This round, treated as the semi-finals, will feature double points.

The 2024 Whelen season concludes at the Circuit Zolder in Belgium on October 12-13.

Full 2024 EuroNASCAR season schedule

Here is the full season schedule for next year:

13-14 April - GP Spain - Circuit Ricardo Tormo Spain

18-19 May - GP Italy - Autodromo di Vallelunga Italy

8-9 June - GP UK - Brands Hatch Indy Circuit UK

29-30 June - Oval GP - Raceway Venray Netherlands

31 Aug/1 Sept - GP Czechia - Autodrom Most Czech Republic

21-22 September - GP Germany - Oschersleben Germany

12-13 October - GP Belgium - Circuit Zolder Belgium

The series will be streamed live on YouTube and Motorsport.tv.