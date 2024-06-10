NASCAR world hopes Noah Gragson's kindness lands him top tier ride after Tony Steward-led SHR exit

Fans reacted to Noah Gragson playing around with his young fan at the Sonoma Raceway during the race weekend. The video was shared by Stewart-Haas Racing on social media.

The weekend at Sonoma was made special for Gragson after he met a young fan. The two shared precious moments near the team's facility as the kid played with the #10 Ford driver. The two splashed water on each other with bottles before Gragson brought in a leafblower. Here is the wholesome video from Instagram:

Fans on social media found the clip quite heartwarming. Many commented on the cheerful energy that Noah Gragson brought to the grid, while a few others said he should settle in a seat for a high-performing team next year.

Here are some of the best statements from the users:

Stewart-Haas Racing recently announced that the team will be ceasing their Cup Series operations at the end of this season, putting an end to a legacy. Many fans felt that Gragson deserved to end up with a competitive team next year.

Noah Gragson looking for an opportunity for 2025 as he makes his way through SHR's final season

The news of Stewart-Haas Racing shutting down at the end of this season was a surprise to the crew members, including the drivers. The news has been seemingly tough for a driver like Gragson, who does not have a huge amount of experience in the Cup Series.

He recently revealed that it has been "hard" for him to find balance, but is still looking for an opportunity for next year.

"It's hard to find that balance of 100% on-track effort," MSN quotes him. "Being a human being, you're going to think about the worst-case scenario and what next year looks like. I'm definitely looking for an opportunity for next year. The only thing I can control is our race team and becoming the best piece of the puzzle that I can be."

This is not Noah Gragson's first season as a permanent Cup Series driver as he drove for Legacy Motor Club last year. However, he did not complete the season and was replaced after he liked a controversial social media post.

He finished the race at Talladega in third place this season, marking his highest finish. Other than that, he was within the top 10 on four other occasions.