NASCAR Wurth 400 2024: Full Entry List at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Dover, Delaware, for the Wurth 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The Wurth 400 is the 11th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Apr. 28) at the Dover Motor Speedway. The 400-mile race kicks off at 2 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 400 laps on the one-mile concrete oval track. Sunday's event marks the 55th annual GEICO 500, hosted by Dover Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Wurth 400.

Expand Tweet

The 37 drivers will take the green flag, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, and #84 Legacy Motor Club’s Jimmie Johnson. This will be Johnson's third start of the season.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Wurth 400 in three hours, 27 minutes and 47 seconds.

2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 400-mile race at the Dover Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Dover Motor Speedway on Apr. 28 at 2 pm ET.