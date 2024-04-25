NASCAR Wurth 400 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the long oval of Talladega Superspeedway to the concrete oval of Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Wurth 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the one-mile-long concrete oval track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the third time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Lincoln, Alabama, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Dover, Delaware, at the Wurth 400.

A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 400 laps and 400 miles of thrilling racing at Dover Motor Speedway.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Cup Series practice session will kick off the weekend, followed by Cup qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the 11th race of the season.

Martin Truex Jr., the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s Wurth 400.

Where to watch the 2024 Wurth 400 qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Wurth 400 qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway:

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2024

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race are:

USA

The qualifying race for Talladega weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 4:20 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2:20 a.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can catch live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 8:50 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 5:20 p.m. GMT.

Who is in the top-5 after the GEICO 500?

Despite finishing P21 during last weekend’s GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 359 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is second with 344 points, followed by Chase Elliott with 337 points, William Byron with 335 points, and Tyler Reddick with 316 points to complete the top-five.