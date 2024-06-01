NASCAR at Gateway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2024 18:27 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying

After a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The season’s 15th race will go live on FS1 and MRN at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2.

The event will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long, oval track. A total of 36 drivers will compete over 240 laps to seal a chance to drive down victory lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300.

Who is on pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300?

In Saturday (June 1)'s Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won his third pole of the NASCAR Cup season with a speed of 138.598 mph. All three of his Cup career poles came in 2024.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will share the front row with McDowell after a lap of 138.134 mph.

They will be followed by the defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Tyler Reddick in the top-five. Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, and the defending winner of the event, Kyle Busch, complete the top 10.

Joey Logano, who won the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300, will start in 12th place on Sunday.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  16. #1 - Ross Chastain
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar #
  21. #51 - Justin Haley
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #16 - Derek Kraus
  26. #17 - Chris Buescher
  27. #10 - Noah Gragson
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #4 - Josh Berry #
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  34. #15 - Cody Ware
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #71 - Zane Smith

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway for the third annual Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday.

