NASCAR Xfinity: Boris Said and Rajah Caruth to drive for Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix, Charlotte 

On Tuesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced plans to compete in two more additional NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season with its #17 Chevrolet Camaro. Veteran road racer Boris Said and regular Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth have been named as the drivers.

Said, who has scored wins in both NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series, will drive the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL on October 7. It will be his first start of the series since the 2021 season. Caruth will drive the #17 entry at the Xfinity Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 4.

Said, the winner of the 2005 24 Hours Nürburgring has made 29 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has won a single victory at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2010 including a seven top-five, nine top-10 finishes, and two poles. He also made 65 starts in Truck Series where he won at Sonoma in 1998, as well as nine top-10 finishes and three poles.

Caruth, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for GMS Racing has made 15 starts in the Xfinity Series since he started in 2022. His best finish of 12th place came at Martinsville Speedway in 2022.

In 24 starts in NASCAR’s third-tier series, the 21-year-old has scored three top-10 finishes, including two sixth-place finishes at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

How Hendrick Motorsports performed in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season?

The #17 Chevrolet Camaro of Hendrick Motorsports has competed in five races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with their four regular Cup Series drivers.

Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman have each made one start and Kyle Larson made multiple starts with the team this season. The entry has combined three top-five, four top-10 finishes and one pole position. The five starts came at Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma Raceway, Pocono Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Darlington Raceway.

HMS has clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2003 and scored 26 wins in the history of the series. The organization returned to the series in 2022 after the 2009 season when NASCAR legend Tony Stewart won at Daytona International Speedway.

Catch Hendrick Motorsports and its drivers in action at the Talladega Superspeedway for the fifth playoff race. The event will live at 2 pm ET on NBC and MRN.