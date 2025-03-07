NASCAR Xfinity driver jokingly seeks Bubba Wallace’s sponsorship after baby born in McDonald’s parking lot

Joe Gibbs Racing's Justin Bonsignore, who drives part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, delivered his son, Greyson in a McDonald's parking lot. He later challenged Bubba Wallace for his McDonald's sponsorship in a post.

Bonsignore and his wife Taylor welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 28. He joked about the experience on social media and wrote:

"Tay and I delivered our baby boy Greyson in a @McDonalds parking lot last week, with only a 911 operator helping us at 2:49 am. Fitting for as much as we eat there on trips home from the races. Have to discuss sponsorship for this future racer, move over @BubbaWallace!"

Wallace, who became a first-time father himself in September 2024, congratulated Bonsignore on X and wrote:

"That’s wild! Congrats bro."

23XI Racing driver, Wallace has been sponsored by McDonald’s since he joined the team in 2021. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner also won his first career Cup win at Talladega in the McDonald's-sponsored No. 23 Toyota.

23XI Racing unveils Bubba Wallace's B-2 Stealth Bomber-inspired paint scheme for Vegas

Bubba Wallace is teaming up with the U.S. Air Force for a special car design for the NASCAR Cup Series in Las Vegas next week. The No. 23 Toyota driver will pilot an Air Force-themed car in the Pennzoil 400. Wallace first partnered with the Air Force at Richard Petty Motorsports. Their partnership continued with 23XI at Dover last season.

"The No. 23 team is gearing up for flight in Las Vegas. We are bringing stealth speed with Air Force this year in the new B-2 Stealth Bomber-inspired scheme," 23XI Racing wrote on X.

Bubba Wallace missed the playoffs last season and was fined $50,000 after hitting Alex Bowman’s car at the Chicago Street Race. Later, he and 23XI were also penalized for manipulating the playoff race at Martinsville. He finished the season 18th overall with six top-5 finishes.

This season, Wallace won the Daytona qualifying race with new crew chief Charles Denike. He had a top-10 finish at Atlanta and qualified on the front row at Circuit of the Americas last weekend.

"We need to keep the flame lit the entire season. It's super hard to do. You're going to have a high flame, you're going to have a low flame but as long as it's lit, you've got a chance. We've got to do a really good job of doing that. This sport is so hard. Being at the Cup level the wins don't come often, and you have to be ready to pounce when they do," Bubba Wallace said (via Speedway Digest).

The NASCAR Cup Series will move to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season this weekend for the Shriners Children's 500.

