NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek wins at Auto Club Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 27, 2023 18:26 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek claimed his third NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Sunday’s Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

Nemechek, who narrowly missed the win in the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona, led a race-high 49 laps at ACS. He emerged victorious in a neck-to-neck battle when he took the lead for the last time after a restart on Lap 139 of 150 and held off Sam Mayer until he took the checkered flag.

The 25-year-old marked his third NASCAR Xfinity Series victory after beating Mayer by 0.761 seconds in an action-packed race.

Retweet to congratulate John Hunter Nemechek on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Fontana! He's the final winner on the 2-mile configuration.@JHNemechek | @JoeGibbsRacing https://t.co/XZe6PY8otS

Speaking to the media after the race, John Hunter Nemechek praised his entire #20 Joe Gibbs Racing team and said:

“Man, this whole 20 team gave me one heck of a race car. Just a huge shout-out to all the guys who work on this 20 team.”

He continued:

“I think a lot of guys doubted (crew chief) Ben (Beshore) coming down from the Cup Series, and to have him on the box and to be able to establish the relationship I have with him, it’s been awesome. I’ve worked with a lot of the guys on the team the last couple of years, and the pit crew – they got it done when it counted tonight”

Meanwhile, Mayer scored a career-second P2 finish. He was followed by Justin Allgaier in third, Chandler Smith in fourth and Josh Berry completed the top five.

Win No. 1 of the season!🏆#strictlybusiness #TeamToyota https://t.co/9RHFy5rfgJ

Cole Custer, the defending champion of the event, may have the fastest car on Sunday night. He won the first two stages but finished P27 after suffering a flat tire and crashing into a wall on Lap 91.

Where did John Hunter Nemechek and other drivers finish at the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ second race at Auto Club Speedway?

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek
  2. Sam Mayer
  3. Justin Allgaier
  4. Chandler Smith
  5. Josh Berry
  6. Austin Hill
  7. Riley Herbst
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. Brett Moffitt
  10. Parker Kligerman
  11. Joe Graf Jr
  12. Daniel Hemric
  13. Kaz Graka
  14. Ryan Sieg
  15. Kyle Sieg
  16. Josh Williams
  17. Anthony Alfredo
  18. Jeremy Clements
  19. Sammy Smith
  20. Parker Retzlaff
  21. Rajah Caruth
  22. Jeb Burton
  23. Sheldon Creed
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Brennan Poole
  26. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  27. Cole Custer
  28. Alex Labbe
  29. Joey Gase
  30. Bayley Currey
  31. Blaine Perkins
  32. Timmy Hill
  33. Brandon Jones
  34. Ryan Ellis
  35. David Starr
  36. Tyler Reddick
  37. CJ McLaughlin
  38. Gray Gaulding

The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will return next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 4.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
