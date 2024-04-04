NASCAR Xfinity part-time driver Gray Gaulding arrested by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Xfinity Series driver Gray Gaulding has been arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department on the grounds of domestic violence and as a result, was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR.

The part-time driver has made 158 starts across all NASCAR events- the Truck Series, Cup Series, and the Xfinity Series. The 2024 season hasn't seen Gaulding fielding any of the cars on the asphalt, with his last stint coming at the Daytona International Speedway in August 2023 for SS-Green Light Racing.

From his 11 Xfinity runs last season, Gray Gaulding sealed two top-10 finishes; one at the Talladega Superspeedway (P8) and the other at the DIS (P9). He had yet to kick off his run this season. On Tuesday morning (April 2) the Cornelius (N.C.) Police Department arrested him and per the jail records, he was accused of indulging in domestic violence which led to his apprehension.

Gaulding, however, was released by the Sherrif's Office at 12:35 PM after obtaining a signed assurance from the former for his guaranteed presence in the court of law. Following the arrest order against the part-time Xfinity Series driver, the officials issued a suspension order against the driver on Wednesday evening with no possibility of a return until further notice.

NASCAR VP Elton Sawyer addresses the criticism surrounding Martin Truex Jr.'s miserable outing

Truex Jr. dominated the pack and led 228 out of 407 laps during his Toyota Owners 400 run on Sunday. However, Bubba Wallace's bump into Kyle Larson turned the odds in favor of Denny Hamlin, who swept his second win of the season.

Though MTJ wasn't affected by the 23XI Racing driver's wreck directly, the late race overtime was sufficient to rob the 43-year-old of his maiden triumph. Hamlin's pitstop was pulled off in just 8.99 seconds whereas Truex Jr.'s took 10.29 seconds, and as a result, the Florida native exited as the leader of the pack.

However, Denny Hamlin's jumpstart during the final restart received massive backlash from the fanbase and his teammate as well. Witnessing the widespread criticism of the officials for not implementing the rules, VP Elton Sawyer chimed in on Sirus XM NASCAR Radio, saying:

"If this happens at Lap 10 or 50 or 300 (in the 400 lap race), the call could have been different."

