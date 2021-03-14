Austin Cindric wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at Phoenix 

There was plenty of drama in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Saturday, but Austin Cindric was able to avoid most of it by running out front.

Cindric, the defending series champion, won his second NASCAR Xfinity race of the season, holding off Ty Gibbs and Brandon Brown. Cindric, driving for Team Penske, also won the season-opening race at Daytona.

Cindric held the lead through a series of cautions and restarts late in the race. The final caution flag flew with nine laps remaining, setting up a final restart with two laps to go. Cindric held the lead, while challengers Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric both hit the wall. Allgaier slammed the wall while trying to pass Cindric on the outside.

Ty Gibbs finished second, followed by Brandon Brown, Riley Herbst and AJ Allmendinger. Gibbs finished second in just his second NASCAR Xfinity Series Race. He won on the Daytona Road Course in his series debut. Allgaier, who challenged Cindric throughout Stage 3, finished eighth.

How did Austin Cindric win NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Cindric took control early in Stage 3 of the NASCAR race before Brandon Jones passed him for the lead with 56 laps to go. But Cindric used his bumper to nudge Jones up the track and regain the lead just three laps later. The series of moves left Joe Gibbs Racing speechless.

Also Read: Betting odds for NASCAR Cup Series race

Stage 3 of the NASCAR race was filled with drama. Josh Berry was running in the top 10 when he got hit and wrecked by Santino Ferruci, drawing the ire of Berry.

Advertisement

Also Read: NASCAR predictions at Phoenix

Jones was running in the top five in the NASCAR race and trying to get back to the front when he got wrecked by AJ Allmendinger, who got into him with 34 laps remaining.

NOT HAPPY 😡 https://t.co/RK9ILsDEVo — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 14, 2021

Austin Cindric dominated early and won Stage 1 of the NASCAR race, while Daniel Hemric came on strong to win Stage 2.

Stage 1: Cindric

Stage 2: Hemric

Stage 3: ??? https://t.co/QSfmO0vb3i — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 13, 2021

Also Read: Husband, wife to race each other at Bristol