NASCAR Xfinity race rescheduled to Monday noon after bad weather in Charlotte, William Byron takes pole

All NASCAR Cup track activities on Saturday (May 27) were postponed due to the persistent rain surrounding Charlotte Motor Speedway, including qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday (May 28).

Around 3:45 p.m. ET, NASCAR officials stopped all track activities while still attempting to start Saturday's Xfinity Series race. As there was no qualifying, NASCAR's performance measure was used to determine the starting lineup for Sunday night's 600.

William Byron, who took first place in the last points-paying race of the series two weeks ago at Darlington, South Carolina, got the lowest metric score and will start on the first row on Sunday.

Byron's best result in six career appearances on Charlotte's 1.5-mile oval track is fourth in 2021. After 191 of the 413 laps in the previous race, he crashed and retired.

Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five, joining Byron on the front row on Sunday night. Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. round out the top ten starts. The All-Star Race champion from last weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Kyle Larson, will start from the 12th position.

At 12:00 ET, the race is set to begin. It will be aired on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Performance Racing Network, and FS1 network.

NASCAR Xfinity starting lineup for Monday's race

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday marks the start of the NASCAR Cup Series' longest race of the year. NASCAR Xfinity has been postponed due to bad weather and the race will take place on Monday (May 29) at noon E.T.

Here is the starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

1. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

3. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

11. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

12. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

16. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

18. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

23. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

27. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28. Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

29. Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32. Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Todd Gilliland, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Poll : 0 votes