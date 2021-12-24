JD Motorsports to announce Xfinity Series driver lineup for NASCAR 2022 season next week

The NASCAR 2022 season is almost upon us and JD Motorsports are all set to announce their Xfinity Series driver lineup for it by next week.

In a post on their official Twitter handle, JD Motorsports hinted at a full reveal of their lineup for NASCAR 2022 and asked fans who they think will be announced by the team.

The team is operated and owned by Johnny Davis, who has been associated with NASCAR racing competitions for the better part of a quarter century.

In 2021, the team fielded four Chevrolet Camaros in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ryan Vargas, Landon Cassill and Bayley Currey.

Earlier, it was revealed that Landon Cassill would drive for Kaulig Racing in 2022 - one of the top teams in the second-tier series.

JD Motorsports fans will be waiting to find out who will represent their team on track in 2022 and will hope they can challenge for the top honors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

What is the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

For the uninitiated, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a stock car racing series which serves as a stepping stone to the NASCAR Cup series.

Most of the Xfinity Series races are supporting events for the Cup series. They serve as a proving ground for young drivers to showcase their talents with the hope of moving up to the premier level.

The Xfinity Series, which fans know and love today, came about in 1982 and has had different names over the years. The Xfinity name has been around since 2014, when the company came onboard as series sponsor.

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series title was won by Daniel Hemric, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee