NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after a week off.

The BetMGM 300 is the 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 25) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval shaped track. It will be the 43rd annual BetMGM 300, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s BetMGM 300. A total of 40 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, JJ Yeley, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Dean Thompson, Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch, Akinori Ogata, Jade Buford and Natalie Decker.

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier won the 2023 BetMGM 300 and will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 full entry list

Here's the list of the 40 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #4 - Dawson Cram (R) #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Patrick Emerling #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - J. J. Yeley #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chase Elliott (i) #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray (i) #20 - Aric Almirola #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Dean Thompson (i) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #30 - Noah Gragson (i) #31 - Parker Retzlaff #33 - Kyle Busch (i) #35 - Akinori Ogata #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #74 - Jade Buford #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Natalie Decker #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25 at 1 pm ET.