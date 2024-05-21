NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
May 21, 2024
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after a week off.

The BetMGM 300 is the 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 25) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval shaped track. It will be the 43rd annual BetMGM 300, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s BetMGM 300. A total of 40 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, JJ Yeley, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Dean Thompson, Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch, Akinori Ogata, Jade Buford and Natalie Decker.

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier won the 2023 BetMGM 300 and will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 full entry list

Here's the list of the 40 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #4 - Dawson Cram (R)
  5. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  6. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  7. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - J. J. Yeley
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chase Elliott (i)
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray (i)
  18. #20 - Aric Almirola
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson (i)
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #30 - Noah Gragson (i)
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #33 - Kyle Busch (i)
  27. #35 - Akinori Ogata
  28. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  31. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  32. #44 - Brennan Poole
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #74 - Jade Buford
  36. #81 - Chandler Smith
  37. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  38. #92 - Natalie Decker
  39. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25 at 1 pm ET.

