NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 07, 2024 17:59 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after a week off.

This is the 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 11) at Darlington Raceway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 147 laps on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval. It will be the fifth annual Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, hosted by Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200. A total of 38 Xfinity entries have been entered this week at Darlington Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Corey Heim, David Starr, William Byron, Taylor Gray, Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Carson Kvapil, and Josh Bilicki.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won the 2023 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 (previously known as Shriners Children's 200).

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - David Starr
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - William Byron
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray
  18. #20 - Aric Almirola
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - John Hunter Nemechek
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - TBA
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #81 - Chandler Smith
  34. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at the Darlington Raceway on May 11 at 1:30 pm ET.

