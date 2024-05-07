NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after a week off.

This is the 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 11) at Darlington Raceway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

Saturday’s event will be contested over 147 laps on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval. It will be the fifth annual Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, hosted by Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200. A total of 38 Xfinity entries have been entered this week at Darlington Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Corey Heim, David Starr, William Byron, Taylor Gray, Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Carson Kvapil, and Josh Bilicki.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won the 2023 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 (previously known as Shriners Children's 200).

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at the Darlington Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - David Starr #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - William Byron #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray #20 - Aric Almirola #21 - Austin Hill #26 - John Hunter Nemechek #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr. #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #81 - Chandler Smith #88 - Carson Kvapil #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at the Darlington Raceway on May 11 at 1:30 pm ET.