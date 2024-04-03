NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend after the ToyotaCare 250.

DUDE Wipes 250 is the seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 6) at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track. It will be the fourth annual DUDE Wipes 250, hosted by Martinsville Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday's DUDE Wipes 250. A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Martinsville.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Logan Bearden, Taylor Gray, Aric Almirola, Corey Heim, Kyle Sieg, Akinori Ogata, Joey Gase, Ryan Vargas, and Carson Kvapil.

Joe Gibbs Racing and John Hunter Nemechek have entered as the defending champions of last year’s DUDE Wipes 250 (previously known as Call 811.com Before You Dig 250) and will look to defend their crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part in the DUDE Wipes 250 at the Martinsville Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - TBA #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Logan Bearden #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray #20 - Aric Almirola #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Akinori Ogata #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #74 - Ryan Vargas #81 - Chandler Smith #88 - Carson Kvapil #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - TBA #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst #32 - TBA

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 6 at 7:30 pm ET.

