NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend after the ToyotaCare 250.

DUDE Wipes 250 is the seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 6) at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track. It will be the fourth annual DUDE Wipes 250, hosted by Martinsville Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday's DUDE Wipes 250. A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Martinsville.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Logan Bearden, Taylor Gray, Aric Almirola, Corey Heim, Kyle Sieg, Akinori Ogata, Joey Gase, Ryan Vargas, and Carson Kvapil.

Joe Gibbs Racing and John Hunter Nemechek have entered as the defending champions of last year’s DUDE Wipes 250 (previously known as Call 811.com Before You Dig 250) and will look to defend their crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part in the DUDE Wipes 250 at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - TBA
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Logan Bearden
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #19 - Taylor Gray
  17. #20 - Aric Almirola
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #26 - Corey Heim
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #35 - Akinori Ogata
  25. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Joey Gase
  33. #74 - Ryan Vargas
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - TBA
  38. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst
  40. #32 - TBA

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 6 at 7:30 pm ET.

