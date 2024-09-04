NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Focused Health 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 04, 2024 11:40 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after a Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

The Focused Health 250 is the 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, September 7, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile-long permanent quad-oval-shaped racetrack. It will be the fourth annual Focused Health 250 hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Focused Health 250. Thirty-seven Xfinity cars have entered for 37 sports this week at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include CJ McLaughlin, Mason Massey, Lawless Alan, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Corey Heim, Mason Maggio, Garrett Smithley, Morgen Baird, and Nick Leitz.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Focused Health 250 in two hours, 24 minutes, and 33 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Focused Health 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - CJ McLaughlin
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #11 - Josh Williams
  10. #14 - Mason Massey IV
  11. #15 - Lawless Alan
  12. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  14. #19 - Taylor Gray
  15. #20 - Ryan Truex
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #26 - Corey Heim
  18. #27 - Jeb Burton
  19. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  20. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  21. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  22. #35 - Mason Maggio
  23. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  26. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Garrett Smithley
  29. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Morgen Baird
  32. #74 - TBA
  33. #81 - Chandler Smith
  34. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  35. #92 - Nick Leitz
  36. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  37. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 7 at 3 pm ET.







