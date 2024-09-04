NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Focused Health 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after a Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

The Focused Health 250 is the 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, September 7, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile-long permanent quad-oval-shaped racetrack. It will be the fourth annual Focused Health 250 hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Focused Health 250. Thirty-seven Xfinity cars have entered for 37 sports this week at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include CJ McLaughlin, Mason Massey, Lawless Alan, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Corey Heim, Mason Maggio, Garrett Smithley, Morgen Baird, and Nick Leitz.

Expand Tweet

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Focused Health 250 in two hours, 24 minutes, and 33 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Focused Health 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - CJ McLaughlin #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #5 - Anthony Alfredo #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Mason Massey IV #15 - Lawless Alan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Mason Maggio #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Garrett Smithley #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Morgen Baird #74 - TBA #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Nick Leitz #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 7 at 3 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback