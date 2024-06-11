NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 11, 2024 20:49 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 Presented by Tamron
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Newton, Iowa, this weekend after a thrilling race in Sonoma.

The Hy-Vee Perks 250 is the 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, (June 15) at the Iowa Speedway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.875-mile short track. It will be the 12th annual Hy-Vee Perks 250, hosted by Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250. 38 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at the Iowa Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Dawson Cram, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, Brett Moffitt, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Shane Van Gisbergen, Chandler Smith and Ross Chastain.

Van Gisbergen and Kaulig Racing are the winners of the recently concluded Sonoma race. The win marked his second consecutive career win in the series, and both came on the road course. He will look to make it three this weekend.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 full entry list

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #14 - TBA
  14. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Brett Moffitt
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Corey Heim
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - TBA
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Ross Chastain
  37. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway on June 15 at 3:30 pm ET.

हिन्दी