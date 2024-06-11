NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Newton, Iowa, this weekend after a thrilling race in Sonoma.

The Hy-Vee Perks 250 is the 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, (June 15) at the Iowa Speedway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.875-mile short track. It will be the 12th annual Hy-Vee Perks 250, hosted by Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250. 38 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at the Iowa Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Dawson Cram, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, Brett Moffitt, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Shane Van Gisbergen, Chandler Smith and Ross Chastain.

Van Gisbergen and Kaulig Racing are the winners of the recently concluded Sonoma race. The win marked his second consecutive career win in the series, and both came on the road course. He will look to make it three this weekend.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 full entry list

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - TBA #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Brett Moffitt #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Ross Chastain #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway on June 15 at 3:30 pm ET.