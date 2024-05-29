  • home icon
NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 29, 2024 18:26 GMT
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon, this weekend after a thrilling Charlotte race.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 1) at the Portland International Raceway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

also-read-trending Trending

Saturday’s road course event will be contested over 75 laps on the 1.967-mile permanent asphalt road course. It will be the third annual Pacific Office Automation 147, hosted by Portland International Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147. A total of 39 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at Portland International Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Logan Bearden, Garrett Smithley, Patrick Gallagher, Josh Bilicki, Ryan Truex, Ed Jones, Sage Karam, Austin Green, Frankie Muniz, Preston Pardus and Nathan Byrd.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer won the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 and will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 full entry list

Here's the list of the 40 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  5. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  6. #6 - Patrick Gallagher
  7. #07 - Logan Bearden
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - TBA
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #19 - Josh Bilicki
  17. #20 - Ryan Truex
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Ed Jones
  20. #26 - Sage Karam
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #32 - Austin Green
  26. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  27. #36 - Preston Pardus
  28. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  31. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  32. #44 - Brennan Poole
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #81 - Chandler Smith
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - Nathan Byrd
  38. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway on June 1 at 4:30 pm ET.

