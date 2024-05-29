NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon, this weekend after a thrilling Charlotte race.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 1) at the Portland International Raceway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Saturday’s road course event will be contested over 75 laps on the 1.967-mile permanent asphalt road course. It will be the third annual Pacific Office Automation 147, hosted by Portland International Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147. A total of 39 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at Portland International Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Logan Bearden, Garrett Smithley, Patrick Gallagher, Josh Bilicki, Ryan Truex, Ed Jones, Sage Karam, Austin Green, Frankie Muniz, Preston Pardus and Nathan Byrd.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer won the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 and will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 full entry list

Here's the list of the 40 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #4 - Garrett Smithley #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Patrick Gallagher #07 - Logan Bearden #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - TBA #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Josh Bilicki #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Ed Jones #26 - Sage Karam #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Austin Green #35 - Frankie Muniz #36 - Preston Pardus #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Nathan Byrd #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway on June 1 at 4:30 pm ET.