NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after a Cabo Wabo 250.

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 is the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the Darlington Raceway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 147 laps on the 1.366-mile-long permanent egg-shaped racetrack. It will be the 42nd annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 hosted by the Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. Thirty-eight Xfinity cars have entered for 38 sports this week at the Darlington Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Christopher Bell, Greg Van Alst, Chad Finchum, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Joe Graf Jr., Corey Heim, Noah Gragson, Garrett Smithley, Carson Kvapil, and Ross Chastain.

NASCAR veteran and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 in one hour, 48 minutes, and 58 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #5 - Anthony Alfredo #07 - Greg Van Alst #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Chad Finchum #15 - Joey Logano (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chase Elliott (i) #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Joe Graf Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell (i) #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim (i) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #30 - Noah Gragson (i) #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Garrett Smithley #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #81 - Chandler Smith #88 - Carson Kvapil #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Ross Chastain (i) #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway on August 31 at 3:30 pm ET.

