  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 27, 2024 20:34 GMT
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after a Cabo Wabo 250.

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 is the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the Darlington Raceway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network.

also-read-trending Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 147 laps on the 1.366-mile-long permanent egg-shaped racetrack. It will be the 42nd annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 hosted by the Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. Thirty-eight Xfinity cars have entered for 38 sports this week at the Darlington Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Christopher Bell, Greg Van Alst, Chad Finchum, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Joe Graf Jr., Corey Heim, Noah Gragson, Garrett Smithley, Carson Kvapil, and Ross Chastain.

NASCAR veteran and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 in one hour, 48 minutes, and 58 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  5. #07 - Greg Van Alst
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #11 - Josh Williams
  10. #14 - Chad Finchum
  11. #15 - Joey Logano (i)
  12. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  13. #17 - Chase Elliott (i)
  14. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  15. #19 - Joe Graf Jr.
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (i)
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #26 - Corey Heim (i)
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #30 - Noah Gragson (i)
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #35 - TBA
  25. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Garrett Smithley
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #81 - Chandler Smith
  34. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Ross Chastain (i)
  37. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway on August 31 at 3:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी