NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after Focused Health 250.

ToyotaCare 250 is the sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (Mar. 30) at Richmond Raceway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Expand Tweet

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.75 miles permanent asphalt tri-oval shaped short track. It will be the 44th annual ToyotaCare 250 hosted by Richmond Raceway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday's ToyotaCare 250. A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Richmond.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Dawson Cram, Patrick Emerling, Taylor Gray, Aric Almirola, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Pollard and Josh Bilicki.

Expand Tweet

Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger have entered as the defending champions of last year’s ToyotaCare 250 and will look to defend their crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part in the ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - TBA #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - TBA #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray #20 - Aric Almirola #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - TBA #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #66 - TBA #81 - Chandler Smith #88 - Bubba Pollard #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Mar. 30 at 1:30 pm ET.