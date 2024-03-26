NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 26, 2024 23:09 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after Focused Health 250.

ToyotaCare 250 is the sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (Mar. 30) at Richmond Raceway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.75 miles permanent asphalt tri-oval shaped short track. It will be the 44th annual ToyotaCare 250 hosted by Richmond Raceway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday's ToyotaCare 250. A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Richmond.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Dawson Cram, Patrick Emerling, Taylor Gray, Aric Almirola, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Pollard and Josh Bilicki.

Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger have entered as the defending champions of last year’s ToyotaCare 250 and will look to defend their crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part in the ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - TBA
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - TBA
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #19 - Taylor Gray
  17. #20 - Aric Almirola
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #26 - Corey Heim
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #32 - TBA
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #66 - TBA
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #88 - Bubba Pollard
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Mar. 30 at 1:30 pm ET.

