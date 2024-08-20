NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend after a Cabo Wabo 250.

The Wawa 250 is the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Friday, August 23, at the Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Friday’s event will be contested over 100 laps on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. It will be the 23rd annual Wawa 250 hosted by the Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers participating in Friday’s Wawa 250. Thirty-eight Xfinity cars have entered for 38 sports this week at the Daytona International Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Cole Custer, CJ McLaughlin, Gus Dean, Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Truex, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jordan Anderson, Akinori Ogata, Caesar Bacarella, Joey Gase, and Josh Bilicki.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won last year’s Wawa 250 in two hours, 12 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  5. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #11 - Josh Williams
  10. #14 - C. J. McLaughlin
  11. #15 - Gus Dean
  12. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  13. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  14. #19 - Joe Graf Jr.
  15. #20 - Ryan Truex
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt (i)
  18. #27 - Jeb Burton
  19. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  20. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  21. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  22. #32 - Jorden Anderson
  23. #35 - Akinori Ogata (i)
  24. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  27. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  30. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Joey Gase
  33. #74 - TBA
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on August 23 at 7:30 pm ET.

