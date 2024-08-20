NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend after a Cabo Wabo 250.

The Wawa 250 is the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Friday, August 23, at the Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Friday’s event will be contested over 100 laps on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. It will be the 23rd annual Wawa 250 hosted by the Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers participating in Friday’s Wawa 250. Thirty-eight Xfinity cars have entered for 38 sports this week at the Daytona International Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Cole Custer, CJ McLaughlin, Gus Dean, Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Truex, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jordan Anderson, Akinori Ogata, Caesar Bacarella, Joey Gase, and Josh Bilicki.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won last year’s Wawa 250 in two hours, 12 minutes, and 14 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #5 - Anthony Alfredo #07 - Patrick Emerling #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - C. J. McLaughlin #15 - Gus Dean #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Joe Graf Jr. #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt (i) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Jorden Anderson #35 - Akinori Ogata (i) #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Caesar Bacarella #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #74 - TBA #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on August 23 at 7:30 pm ET.

