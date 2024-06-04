NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma, California, this weekend after a thrilling Portland race.

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 is the 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 8) at the Sonoma Raceway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Saturday’s road course event will be contested over 79 laps on the 1.99-mile permanent road course. It will be the second annual Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, hosted by Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250. A total of 39 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at Sonoma Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Garrett Smithley, Alex Labbe, Brad Perez, Boris Said, Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek, Ed Jones, Austin Green, Sage Karam, Preston Pardus, and Josh Bilicki.

Expand Tweet

RSS Racing and Aric Almirola won the inaugural Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 in a time of two hours, three minutes, and 29 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 full entry list

Here's the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the Sonoma Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #4 - Garrett Smithley #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Thomas Annunziata #07 - Alex Labbé #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Brad Perez #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Boris Said #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Ty Gibbs (i) #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Ed Jones #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Austin Green #35 - Sage Karam #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the Sonoma Raceway on June 8 at 8 pm ET.