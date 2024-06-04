NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 04, 2024 18:41 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma, California, this weekend after a thrilling Portland race.

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 is the 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 8) at the Sonoma Raceway. The Xfinity race kicks off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s road course event will be contested over 79 laps on the 1.99-mile permanent road course. It will be the second annual Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, hosted by Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250. A total of 39 Xfinity cars have entered for 38 spots this week at Sonoma Raceway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Garrett Smithley, Alex Labbe, Brad Perez, Boris Said, Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek, Ed Jones, Austin Green, Sage Karam, Preston Pardus, and Josh Bilicki.

RSS Racing and Aric Almirola won the inaugural Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 in a time of two hours, three minutes, and 29 seconds.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 full entry list

Here's the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  5. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  6. #6 - Thomas Annunziata
  7. #07 - Alex Labbé
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Brad Perez
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Boris Said
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Ed Jones
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #32 - Austin Green
  26. #35 - Sage Karam
  27. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #50 - Preston Pardus
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #81 - Chandler Smith
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the Sonoma Raceway on June 8 at 8 pm ET.

