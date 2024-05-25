NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for BetMGM 300

After a week off, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

BetMGM 300 will be live on FOX and PRN at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 25. The 12th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for BetMGM 300?

In Friday’s (May 24) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 30.475 seconds and a speed of 177.194 mph. It marked the eighth career in the second-tier series for Gibbs.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who is among six drivers scheduled to compete in the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend, will share the front row with Gibbs after turning in a lap of 176.482 mph.

They will be followed by Chandler Smith, Jesse Love, Jeb Burton, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier (the defending winner), and Brandon Jones, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers in the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#20 - Ty Gibbs (i) #33 - Kyle Busch (i) #81 - Chandler Smith #2 - Jesse Love (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #00 - Cole Custer #18 - Sheldon Creed #21 - Austin Hill #7 - Justin Allgaier #9 - Brandon Jones #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #31 - Parker Retzlaff #1 - Sam Mayer #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #19 - Taylor Gray (i) #8 - Sammy Smith #5 - Anthony Alfredo #30 - Noah Gragson (i) #98 - Riley Herbst #6 - Garrett Smithley #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #51 - Jeremy Clements #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #26 - Dean Thompson (i) #91 - Kyle Weatherman #48 - Parker Kligerman #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #17 - Chase Elliott (i) #29 - Blaine Perkins #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #4 - Dawson Cram (R) #28 - Kyle Sieg #07 - Patrick Emerling #11 - Josh Williams #92 - Natalie Decker #14 - J. J. Yeley #74 - Jade Buford #35 - Akinori Ogata

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the BetMGM 300 on Saturday at 1 pm ET.