NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for BetMGM 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 - Qualifying
Ty Gibbs wins the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte

After a week off, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

BetMGM 300 will be live on FOX and PRN at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 25. The 12th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for BetMGM 300?

In Friday’s (May 24) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 30.475 seconds and a speed of 177.194 mph. It marked the eighth career in the second-tier series for Gibbs.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who is among six drivers scheduled to compete in the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend, will share the front row with Gibbs after turning in a lap of 176.482 mph.

They will be followed by Chandler Smith, Jesse Love, Jeb Burton, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier (the defending winner), and Brandon Jones, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers in the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  2. #33 - Kyle Busch (i)
  3. #81 - Chandler Smith
  4. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  5. #27 - Jeb Burton
  6. #00 - Cole Custer
  7. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  8. #21 - Austin Hill
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  12. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  13. #1 - Sam Mayer
  14. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  15. #19 - Taylor Gray (i)
  16. #8 - Sammy Smith
  17. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  18. #30 - Noah Gragson (i)
  19. #98 - Riley Herbst
  20. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  21. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  22. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  23. #44 - Brennan Poole
  24. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  25. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  26. #26 - Dean Thompson (i)
  27. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  28. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  29. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  30. #17 - Chase Elliott (i)
  31. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  32. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  33. #4 - Dawson Cram (R)
  34. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  35. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  36. #11 - Josh Williams
  37. #92 - Natalie Decker
  38. #14 - J. J. Yeley
  39. #74 - Jade Buford
  40. #35 - Akinori Ogata

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the BetMGM 300 on Saturday at 1 pm ET.

