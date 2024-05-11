NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2024 12:47 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway

After a week off, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 11. The 11th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 147 laps in a 200-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200?

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer was awarded the pole for Saturday’s race after practice, and qualifying was canceled due to rain. It marked his 20th career Xfinity pole, and he was joined by Chandler Smith on the front row.

NASCAR set the starting lineup by the rulebook's qualifying metric, which means Custer will lead the field to the green flag due to his performance at the Dover race.

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, A. J. Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Anthony Alfredo, Riley Herbst, and Parker Retzlaff, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Darlington Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers of the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #81 - Chandler Smith
  3. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  5. #21 - Austin Hill
  6. #1 - Sam Mayer
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  9. #98 - Riley Herbst
  10. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  11. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  12. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  13. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  14. #9 - Brandon Jones
  15. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  18. #20 - Aric Almirola
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  21. #44 - Brennan Poole
  22. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  23. #8 - Sammy Smith
  24. #19 - Taylor Gray (i)
  25. #11 - Josh Williams
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #14 - David Starr
  28. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  29. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  30. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  31. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  32. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  33. #4 - Dawson Cram (R)
  34. #26 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  35. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  37. #35 - Chad Finchum
  38. #17 - William Byron (i)

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET.

