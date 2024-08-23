NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Wawa 250

After a Cabo Wabo 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Wawa 250 will be live on NBC Sports and USA Network at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 23. The 22nd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete over 100 laps in a 250-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Wawa 250?

In Friday’s (August 23) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith won his first pole of the season after leading the first round of qualifying, as the remainder of the qualifying session at Daytona has been cancelled due to weather. It marked his fourth career pole in the Xfinity Series.

Smith posted a lap time of 49.672 seconds and a speed of 181.189 in the first round. Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill will share the front row with Smith after registering a lap of 181.189 mph.

They will be followed by AJ Allmendinger, Joe Graf, Jr., Jesse Love, Ryan Truex, Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, Anthony Alfredo and Josh Williams in the starting lineup for the main event.

Justin Allgaier, the defending winner of Wawa 250, will start 11th.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers in Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

#81 - Chandler Smith #21 - Austin Hill #16 - AJ Allmendinger #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #2 - Jesse Love #20 - Ryan Truex #18 - Sheldon Creed #98 - Riley Herbst #5 - Anthony Alfredo #11 - Josh Williams #7 - Justin Allgaier #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #00 - Cole Custer #31 - Parker Retzlaff #9 - Brandon Jones #45 - Caesar Bacarella #91 - Kyle Weatherman #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #42 - Leland Honeyman #27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #07 - Patrick Emerling #32 - Jordan Anderson #8 - Sammy Smith #39 - Ryan Sieg #15 - Gus Dean #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #29 - Blaine Perkins #14 - CJ McLaughlin #44 - Brennan Poole #35 - Akinori Ogata #92 - Josh Bilicki #28 - Kyle Sieg #53 - Joey Gase #43 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Tim Viens #1 - Sam Mayer

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Daytona International Speedway for Wawa 250 today at 7:30 pm ET.

