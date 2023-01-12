NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley changes his car number ahead of the race in Daytona

Full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series and part-time Cup Series driver Garrett Smithley has announced a slight change in his racing plans for 2023. The BJ McLeod Motorsports driver was seen driving the #36 Chevrolet Camaro all season long in the Xfinity Series last year but aims to switch things up for the upcoming season.

The 2023 season of the junior NASCAR series will see the 30-year-old sport the #99 on his car, alongside new teammate Anthony Alfredo in the #78 at BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Garrett Smithley @GarrettSmithley Number swap for 2023! 99 has been a cool number for me, so I’m definitely excited to bring it back full time in @XfinityRacing @DAYTONA can’t come soon enough. Number swap for 2023! 99 has been a cool number for me, so I’m definitely excited to bring it back full time in @XfinityRacing! @DAYTONA can’t come soon enough. 😤 https://t.co/DjVnsrlxSz

With Grand Prairie, Texas business Trophy Tractor as the primary sponsor for Smithley, the 30-year-old became the team's first full-time driver for the 2023 season. The Ligonier, Pennsylvania native's last full-time season in the series was in 2019 with JD Motorsports.

With 145 career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with one top-5 and five top-10 finishes to his name, Garrett Smithley seems to be the right choice for BJ McLeod Motorsports to help and build a successful campaign. Along with Xfinity Series experience, Smithley also has 76 Cup Series starts under his belt, along with nine Craftsman Truck Series starts as well.

Anthony Alfredo joins BJ McLeod Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Along with the announcement of Garrett Smithley as one of the drivers for the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit, Anthony Alfredo came in as the team's second driver announcement in quick succession. The 2023 season will see the 23-year-old behind the wheel of the #78 Chevrolet Camaro. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native has had prior success in the ARCA Menards East Series, along with a full Cup Series season under his belt.

Anthony Alfredo @anthonyalfredo Racing full-time once again in 2023! Very thankful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica, and everyone at the team have given me alongside our great partners. It means so much my crew from last season believes in me enough to make the move with me as well. We are just getting started. Racing full-time once again in 2023! Very thankful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica, and everyone at the team have given me alongside our great partners. It means so much my crew from last season believes in me enough to make the move with me as well. We are just getting started. https://t.co/AFCLxeDvzl

Speaking about the opportunity at BJ McLeod Motorsports, Alfredo said:

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica and all of BJ McLeod Motorsports have given me. We have great sponsors and long term partners that we are proud to keep working with as well. It wouldn't be possible without them, Team Dillon Management, and all of my supporters."

Team owner BJ McLeod also acknowledged Alfredo's arrival on the team and said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the team! His experience & results in both the Xfinity and Cup series over the past few years is very valuable and we know he will be a great asset to BJ McLeod Motorsports"

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway next month.

Poll : 0 votes