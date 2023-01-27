Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver linked to one of vacant Daytona 500 seat

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 27, 2023 05:44 PM IST
2023 NASCAR Production Days
Riley Herbst poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center.

There are only a few weeks left before the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off. The new season will begin with the historic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. The Great American Race will take place on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The official entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500 has more than 40 spots, including 36 chartered entries already a lock for the race. Out of those 36 chartered entries, only 33 have confirmed drivers for the 500-mile-long race.

The three entries that have not been confirmed yet are the two Rick Ware Racing cars (#15 Ford Mustang and #51 Ford Mustang) and the Live Fast Motorsports entry (#78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1).

Just 4️⃣ more Sundays. #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/jiJJoNka7S

Riley Herbst, who competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Stewart-Haas Racing, is associated with one of the vacant Daytona 500 seats.

Rick Ware, the owner of Rick Ware Racing, has reportedly suggested that Herbst drive the #15 Ford entry at all the superspeedway races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, including the iconic Daytona 500.

Rick Ware said at the Roar before the 24 that Riley Herbst will field the 15 Cup car at all Super Speedways including the Daytona 500

Although Rick Ware Racing no longer has a technical partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing, they are now affiliated with Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing. But Riley Herbst brings funding, and the previous alliance between the two Ford Performance teams certainly shouldn’t hurt his case.

Several experts may question the move. The 23-year-old has not performed well since joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022 despite racing for top Cup Series teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 41-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (W)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon (W)
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick (W)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (W)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith (i)
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - TBA
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano (W)
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell (W)
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - TBA
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  36. #67 - Travis Pastrana
  37. #77 - Ty Dillon
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  39. #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  41. #TBA - Zane Smith (i)

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Deswal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...