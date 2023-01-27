NASCAR Xfinity Series driver linked to one of vacant Daytona 500 seat

There are only a few weeks left before the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off. The new season will begin with the historic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. The Great American Race will take place on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The official entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500 has more than 40 spots, including 36 chartered entries already a lock for the race. Out of those 36 chartered entries, only 33 have confirmed drivers for the 500-mile-long race.

The three entries that have not been confirmed yet are the two Rick Ware Racing cars (#15 Ford Mustang and #51 Ford Mustang) and the Live Fast Motorsports entry (#78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1).

Riley Herbst, who competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Stewart-Haas Racing, is associated with one of the vacant Daytona 500 seats.

Rick Ware, the owner of Rick Ware Racing, has reportedly suggested that Herbst drive the #15 Ford entry at all the superspeedway races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, including the iconic Daytona 500.

Seriously Fast Media @Seriously_Fast Rick Ware said at the Roar before the 24 that Riley Herbst will field the 15 Cup car at all Super Speedways including the Daytona 500 Rick Ware said at the Roar before the 24 that Riley Herbst will field the 15 Cup car at all Super Speedways including the Daytona 500

Although Rick Ware Racing no longer has a technical partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing, they are now affiliated with Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing. But Riley Herbst brings funding, and the previous alliance between the two Ford Performance teams certainly shouldn’t hurt his case.

Several experts may question the move. The 23-year-old has not performed well since joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022 despite racing for top Cup Series teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 41-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (W) #3 - Austin Dillon (W) #4 - Kevin Harvick (W) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin (W) #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith (i) #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - TBA #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano (W) #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell (W) #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - TBA #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #62 - Austin Hill (i) #67 - Travis Pastrana #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) #99 - Daniel Suárez #TBA - Zane Smith (i)

