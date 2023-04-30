NASCAR Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

Ten races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ryan Truex became the seventh different winner of the season after winning the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29.

Truex dominated the race by leading 124 of 200 laps, winning both stages of the race and staying out front to cross the checkered flag in P1. He gained 60 points with Saturday’s victory and moved from 22th to 18th place in the driver standings with 190 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

Austin Hill gained 49 points after finishing P4 and stayed on top of the Xfinity Series points table. Hill has a four-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek, who currently has 373 points with two wins and five top-five finishes.

Josh Berry, the defending champion of the event, finished P2 and gained 42 points, jumping from fifth to fourth place in the points table with 334 points and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after A-GAME 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 377 John Hunter Nemechek - 373 Chandler Smith – 339 Josh Berry – 334 Justin Allgaier – 328 Cole Custer - 318 Sheldon Creed – 314 Riley Herbst - 312 Sammy Smith - 296 Daniel Hemric - 284 Sam Mayer - 267 Brandon Jones - 258 Parker Kligerman – 248 Jeb Burton - 248 Ryan Sieg - 230 Brett Moffitt - 216 Parker Retzlaff - 199 Kaz Grala - 167 Jeremy Clements - 156 Anthony Alfredo - 145 Kyle Sieg - 138 Joe Graf Jr. - 137 Ryan Ellis - 133 Brennan Poole - 112 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 90 Ryan Truex - 190 Josh Williams - 134 Gray Gaulding - 96 Derek Kraus - 88 Alex Labbe - 87 Kyle Weatherman - 86 Joey Gase - 78 Blaine Perkins - 64 Patrick Emerling - 57 Connor Mosack - 51 Garrett Smithley - 41 Stefan Parsons - 38 CJ McLaughlin - 34 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34 Myatt Snider - 33 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Josh Bilicki - 26 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 22 David Starr - 17 Jade Buford - 13 Brad Perez - 8 Sage Karam - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7 Dexter Stacey - 2

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 13.

