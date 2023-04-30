Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 30, 2023 11:52 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Ten races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ryan Truex became the seventh different winner of the season after winning the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29.

Truex dominated the race by leading 124 of 200 laps, winning both stages of the race and staying out front to cross the checkered flag in P1. He gained 60 points with Saturday’s victory and moved from 22th to 18th place in the driver standings with 190 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

This one feels so good! Retweet to congratulate @Ryan_Truex on a dominating first win! https://t.co/k8av6RHUFi

Austin Hill gained 49 points after finishing P4 and stayed on top of the Xfinity Series points table. Hill has a four-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek, who currently has 373 points with two wins and five top-five finishes.

Xfinity points grid (16 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +76, Allgaier +70, Custer +60, Creed +56, Herbst +54, Hemric +26, Mayer +9, Jones -9, Kligerman -19, RSieg -37, Moffitt -51 https://t.co/7gMzF9vlPv

Josh Berry, the defending champion of the event, finished P2 and gained 42 points, jumping from fifth to fourth place in the points table with 334 points and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after A-GAME 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Austin Hill - 377
  2. John Hunter Nemechek - 373
  3. Chandler Smith – 339
  4. Josh Berry – 334
  5. Justin Allgaier – 328
  6. Cole Custer - 318
  7. Sheldon Creed – 314
  8. Riley Herbst - 312
  9. Sammy Smith - 296
  10. Daniel Hemric - 284
  11. Sam Mayer - 267
  12. Brandon Jones - 258
  13. Parker Kligerman – 248
  14. Jeb Burton - 248
  15. Ryan Sieg - 230
  16. Brett Moffitt - 216
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 199
  18. Kaz Grala - 167
  19. Jeremy Clements - 156
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 145
  21. Kyle Sieg - 138
  22. Joe Graf Jr. - 137
  23. Ryan Ellis - 133
  24. Brennan Poole - 112
  25. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 90
  26. Ryan Truex - 190
  27. Josh Williams - 134
  28. Gray Gaulding - 96
  29. Derek Kraus - 88
  30. Alex Labbe - 87
  31. Kyle Weatherman - 86
  32. Joey Gase - 78
  33. Blaine Perkins - 64
  34. Patrick Emerling - 57
  35. Connor Mosack - 51
  36. Garrett Smithley - 41
  37. Stefan Parsons - 38
  38. CJ McLaughlin - 34
  39. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34
  40. Myatt Snider - 33
  41. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  42. Josh Bilicki - 26
  43. Miguel Paludo - 24
  44. Parker Chase - 22
  45. David Starr - 17
  46. Jade Buford - 13
  47. Brad Perez - 8
  48. Sage Karam - 8
  49. Jesse Iwuji - 7
  50. Dexter Stacey - 2

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 13.

