NASCAR Xfinity Series driver shares fateful insight about generations of a racing family

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis recently talked about his family's deep-rooted racing history, and an incident which left an enduring impact on the 34-year-old's life.

The #43 Alpha Prime Racing driver is a third generation driver who rose up the midget-racing ranks before slowly transitioning to full-time NASCAR racing.

Through his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ellis recently talked about his grandfather, former midget racer Victor Ellis, who introduced racing to the family.

Sharing a nearly 15-year-old documentary by The Discovery channel, Ryan Ellis shed light on the fateful race that cost Vic his life. Ryan captioned the post:

"Everyone knows that NASCAR is full of second and third-generation drivers, but did you know I am a third-generation racer? In fact, my grandpa Vic lost his life in a racing accident in the 1950's."

"Seeing this still gives me goosebumps, and it's an honor to carry on my family's legacy."

In the clip shared by Ellis, his father Jim Ellis talked about Vic's accident. He said:

"My father was killed in a sprint-car accident when I was six months old."

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver shares emotional message from his grandmother

After sharing the tweet and shedding light on the career and legacy of his grandfather Vic, Ryan received a heartfelt response from his grandmother, Irene Ulferts.

She expressed her belief that Vic would watch over the NASCAR driver as he continues the family tradition. The message read:

"Ryan I can't stop the tears. I have watched the video so many times and my heart is so full!!! Your grandfather would be so proud and I pray always that he will watch over you!! He was a great person and a very good racer!! You have alot of him in your blood!! And your Dad as well!!! You probably wouldn't have started down this path if your dad hadn't helped you !! But you are the one who got you where you are today!! I have never known anyone with the strength, courage, patience,passion and perseverance that you have!!! And ABILITY!!!!"

"So very proud of you!!! Love you forever!!!!!"

Ryan Ellis made his Truck Series debut in 2014, signing for FDNY Racing on a partial schedule. The California-native went on to jump ships multiple times across the Truck and Xfinity series.

In 2023, Ellis joined Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series after impressing in his first race with the team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022. Initially signed up on a part-time basis, Ellis went on to compete in nearly every race last season, finishing 25th in the standings. He is set to drive the Alpha Prime No.43 full-time next season.