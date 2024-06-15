NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Hy-Vee Perks 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 15, 2024 20:15 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Austin Hill is on the pole for today's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway

After a Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

Hy-Vee Perks 250 will be live on USA and MRN at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 16. The 15th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.875-mile tri-oval-shaped short track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 218-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Hy-Vee Perks 250?

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill was awarded the pole for Saturday’s race after qualifying was canceled due to rain. It marked his second pole of the season and sixth career Xfinity pole.

also-read-trending Trending

Hill was joined by Shane van Gisbergen on the front row but will drop to the rear at the start of the race because he will race with a backup car.

NASCAR set the starting lineup by the rulebook's qualifying metric, which means that Hill will lead the field to the green flag due to his performance at the Sonoma race.

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Jesse Love and Parker Kligerman, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Iowa Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  3. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #81 - Chandler Smith
  7. #00 - Cole Custer
  8. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  11. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  12. #98 - Riley Herbst
  13. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  14. #44 - Brennan Poole
  15. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #8 - Sammy Smith
  18. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  19. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  20. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #26 - Corey Heim
  23. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  24. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  25. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  26. #9 - Brandon Jones
  27. #11 - Josh Williams
  28. #92 - Ross Chastain
  29. #19 - Brett Moffitt
  30. #27 - Jeb Burton
  31. #14 - David Starr
  32. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  33. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  34. #4 - Dawson Cram
  35. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #35 - Joey Gase
  37. #10 - Daniel Dye
  38. #53 - Glen Reen

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Iowa Speedway for the Hy-Vee Perks today at 3:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी