NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Hy-Vee Perks 250

After a Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

Hy-Vee Perks 250 will be live on USA and MRN at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 16. The 15th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.875-mile tri-oval-shaped short track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 218-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Hy-Vee Perks 250?

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill was awarded the pole for Saturday’s race after qualifying was canceled due to rain. It marked his second pole of the season and sixth career Xfinity pole.

Hill was joined by Shane van Gisbergen on the front row but will drop to the rear at the start of the race because he will race with a backup car.

NASCAR set the starting lineup by the rulebook's qualifying metric, which means that Hill will lead the field to the green flag due to his performance at the Sonoma race.

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Jesse Love and Parker Kligerman, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Iowa Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #18 - Sheldon Creed #7 - Justin Allgaier #1 - Sam Mayer #81 - Chandler Smith #00 - Cole Custer #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Jesse Love #48 - Parker Kligerman #16 - AJ Allmendinger #98 - Riley Herbst #31 - Parker Retzlaff #44 - Brennan Poole #39 - Ryan Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #8 - Sammy Smith #29 - Blaine Perkins #5 - Anthony Alfredo #43 - Ryan Ellis #28 - Kyle Sieg #26 - Corey Heim #91 - Kyle Weatherman #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #42 - Leland Honeyman #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #92 - Ross Chastain #19 - Brett Moffitt #27 - Jeb Burton #14 - David Starr #07 - Patrick Emerling #15 - Hailie Deegan #4 - Dawson Cram #6 - Garrett Smithley #35 - Joey Gase #10 - Daniel Dye #53 - Glen Reen

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Iowa Speedway for the Hy-Vee Perks today at 3:30 pm ET.