NASCAR Xfinity Series: Justin Allgaier wins race at Daytona in fascinating manner

Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports seized victory in Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet turned an initial setback into a glorious comeback, clinching his second win of the 2023 season and his first-ever triumph on a superspeedway.

The race was marked by a dramatic start for Allgaier and his team. They were among five teams forced to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road due to pre-qualifying inspection failures. This early setback dropped Allgaier a lap down, raising doubts about his prospects for the race.

However, Allgaier meticulously worked his way through the field. On lap 85 of the 110-lap race, he surged into the lead for the first time.

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series race continued, Allgaier found himself in a fierce tussle for the lead. Trevor Bayne briefly wrested control, but fortune favored Allgaier as a late-race restart triggered a multi-car wreck, putting him back at the helm. Withholding his nerves, Allgaier held on through not one but two overtime restarts.

The NASCAR race's climactic moment arrived on the final lap in a showdown for the ages. A side-by-side duel with Sheldon Creed in the closing moments left spectators on the edge of their seats.

In a nail-biting finish, Allgaier prevailed, edging out Creed by a mere 0.005 seconds. This photo-finish victory marked a milestone in Allgaier's career, with his maiden superspeedway win serving as a crowning achievement.

The excitement on the track wasn't confined to the leading pack. Daniel Hemric secured a commendable third place, while Parker Kligerman and Cole Custer rounded out the top five. The top-10 finishers included Parker Retclaff, Ryan Sieg, Anthony Alfredo, Gray Gaulding, and Justin Haley.

Yet, the race's closing stages were marred by tumultuous wrecks. Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, and John Hunter Nemechek found themselves ensnared in crashes that dashed their hopes of victory.

As the checkered flag waved, the battle on the playoff bubble took center stage. Riley Herbst's unfortunate mechanical issues early on culminated in a frustrating flat tire, hampering his performance in Stage 1.

Similarly, Brandon Jones' race took a disastrous turn when he was entangled in a multi-car wreck during Stage 2, plummeting him to a 36th-place finish and further jeopardizing his position in the playoff elimination line.