NASCAR Xfinity Series likely to be renamed at the start of 2025 season

The NASCAR Xfinity Series could take on a new moniker for the 2025 season and beyond, as the current entitlement deal with Xfinity Telecommunications expires at the end of 2024.

NASCAR's second-tier series, once known as the Busch Series and the Nationwide Series until 2014, underwent a significant transformation when telecom and media giant Comcast secured a 10-year agreement from 2015 to 2024. The deal valued at $200 million was aimed at rebranding the racing series in an attempt to promote Comcast's Xfinity brand on a national platform.

According to a report published by the Sports Business Journal, Comcast is assessing options for a new sponsorship agreement. The report also suggests that the 2024 season could mark the conclusion of the Xfinity sponsorship.

Comcast VP/Branded Partnerships and Activation Matt Lederer hinted at the possibility of significant changes under a new sponsorship agreement. He emphasized that the company is approaching the potential deal as "year 1 of a new deal", indicating a fresh perspective.

"Not trying to look at what year 11 looks like but really, how does this become Year 1 of a new deal?" Lederer was quoted as saying by Sports Business Journal.

Lederer stated that the partnership with NASCAR has been extremely beneficial for the brand. He elaborated that the brand's awareness and favorability have continued to grow:

"We’ve both had a strong relationship over the last 10 years and I’ve said it many times, it’s been an extremely beneficial partnership to our brand and business and a very valuable partnership for the business and brand of NASCAR...Right now, we’re engaged with NASCAR to explore what a potential continued relationship could look like across the sport as a whole."

One factor that could hinder the agreement is the Xfinity Series new media rights deal with the CW, with Comcast's NBC no longer slated to broadcast the races from 2025 onwards.

Exploring more about NASCAR Xfinity Series' new media deal

The current media deal for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is split between Fox Sports which covers the first half of the season and NBC covering the latter half of the season. Each race draws around one million viewers.

In July 2023, a historic media deal was announced for the Xfinity Series with the CW Network becoming the exclusive broadcaster of the middle-tier series starting in 2025.

The seven-year deal begins next year and extends through 2031 and is reportedly worth $115 million per year. It will also mark the first time that the entire season will be broadcast on free over-the-air television, with the CW digital platforms also catering to the audience.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will be broadcast by Fox Sports, NBC, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery, and the Truck Series will continue to be broadcast on Fox Sports.