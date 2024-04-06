NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Dude Wipes 250

After a thrilling ToyotaCare 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Dude Wipes 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 6. The seventh race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.526-mile short track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 131-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Dude Wipes 250?

In Friday’s (April 5) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Brandon Jones won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 19.694 seconds and a speed of 96.151. It marked his ninth career pole in the series.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 95.845 mph.

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton, Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, Anthony Alfredo, Ryan Sieg, Sam Mayer, and Austin Hill, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Ryan Vargas is the only driver who failed to qualify for the race.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

#9 - Brandon Jones #00 - Cole Custer #18 - Sheldon Creed #27 - Jeb Burton #7 - Justin Allgaier #20 - Aric Almirola #5 - Anthony Alfredo #39 - Ryan Sieg #1 - Sam Mayer #21 - Austin Hill #2 - Jesse Love # #88 - Carson Kvapil #31 - Parker Retzlaff #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #16 - AJ Allmendinger #19 - Taylor Gray(i) #8 - Sammy Smith #48 - Parker Kligerman #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen # #26 - Corey Heim(i) #51 - Jeremy Clements #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Josh Williams #44 - Brennan Poole #42 - Leland Honeyman # #91 - Kyle Weatherman #15 - Hailie Deegan # #28 - Kyle Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #29 - Blaine Perkins #6 - Garrett Smithley #4 - Dawson Cram # #92 - Dexter Bean #07 - Myatt Snider #14 - Logan Bearden #53 - Joey Gase #35 - Akinori Ogata #81 - Chandler Smith #74 - Ryan Vargas

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the DUDE Wipes 250 on Saturday (April 6) at 7:30 pm ET.

