NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Dude Wipes 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2024 10:15 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 - Practice

After a thrilling ToyotaCare 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Dude Wipes 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 6. The seventh race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.526-mile short track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 131-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Dude Wipes 250?

In Friday’s (April 5) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Brandon Jones won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 19.694 seconds and a speed of 96.151. It marked his ninth career pole in the series.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 95.845 mph.

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton, Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, Anthony Alfredo, Ryan Sieg, Sam Mayer, and Austin Hill, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Ryan Vargas is the only driver who failed to qualify for the race.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #9 - Brandon Jones
  2. #00 - Cole Custer
  3. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #27 - Jeb Burton
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #20 - Aric Almirola
  7. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  8. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  9. #1 - Sam Mayer
  10. #21 - Austin Hill
  11. #2 - Jesse Love #
  12. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  13. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  14. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #19 - Taylor Gray(i)
  17. #8 - Sammy Smith
  18. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  19. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #
  20. #26 - Corey Heim(i)
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #98 - Riley Herbst
  23. #11 - Josh Williams
  24. #44 - Brennan Poole
  25. #42 - Leland Honeyman #
  26. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  27. #15 - Hailie Deegan #
  28. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  31. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  32. #4 - Dawson Cram #
  33. #92 - Dexter Bean
  34. #07 - Myatt Snider
  35. #14 - Logan Bearden
  36. #53 - Joey Gase
  37. #35 - Akinori Ogata
  38. #81 - Chandler Smith
  39. #74 - Ryan Vargas

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the DUDE Wipes 250 on Saturday (April 6) at 7:30 pm ET.

