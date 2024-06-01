NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Pacific Office Automation 147

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2024 17:53 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Qualifying

After a BetMGM 300, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Portland, Oregon.

Pacific Office Automation 147 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1. The 13th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.967-mile-long road course.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 75 laps in a 147-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Pacific Office Automation 147?

In Saturday’s (June 1) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 73.375 seconds and a speed of 96.654 mph. It marked the fourth career pole in the second-tier series for Mayer.

also-read-trending Trending

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who is competing in his first full-time Xfinity season, will share the front row with Mayer after turning in a lap of 96.596 mph.

They will be followed by Riley Herbst, Cole Custer, and Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Parker Kligerman, Josh Bilicki, Sammy Smith, and AJ Allmendinger, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #1 - Sam Mayer
  2. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #
  3. #98 - Riley Herbst
  4. #00 - Cole Custer
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  8. #19 - Josh Bilicki
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #81 - Chandler Smith
  12. #2 - Jesse Love #
  13. #20 - Ryan Truex
  14. #26 - Sage Karam
  15. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #24 - Ed Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  20. #9 - Brandon Jones
  21. #36 - Preston Pardus
  22. #11 - Josh Williams
  23. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #32 - Austin Green
  27. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  30. #14 - Andre Castro
  31. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  32. #42 - Leland Honeyman #
  33. #07 - Logan Bearden
  34. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #92 - Nathan Byrd
  36. #6 - Patrick Gallagher
  37. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  38. #15 - Hailie Deegan

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway for the Pacific Office Automation 147 today at 4:30 pm ET.

