NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Pacific Office Automation 147

After a BetMGM 300, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Portland, Oregon.

Pacific Office Automation 147 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1. The 13th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.967-mile-long road course.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 75 laps in a 147-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Pacific Office Automation 147?

In Saturday’s (June 1) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 73.375 seconds and a speed of 96.654 mph. It marked the fourth career pole in the second-tier series for Mayer.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who is competing in his first full-time Xfinity season, will share the front row with Mayer after turning in a lap of 96.596 mph.

They will be followed by Riley Herbst, Cole Custer, and Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Parker Kligerman, Josh Bilicki, Sammy Smith, and AJ Allmendinger, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity drivers in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

#1 - Sam Mayer #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen # #98 - Riley Herbst #00 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #19 - Josh Bilicki #8 - Sammy Smith #16 - AJ Allmendinger #81 - Chandler Smith #2 - Jesse Love # #20 - Ryan Truex #26 - Sage Karam #31 - Parker Retzlaff #27 - Jeb Burton #24 - Ed Jones #21 - Austin Hill #5 - Anthony Alfredo #9 - Brandon Jones #36 - Preston Pardus #11 - Josh Williams #91 - Kyle Weatherman #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #32 - Austin Green #51 - Jeremy Clements #44 - Brennan Poole #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #14 - Andre Castro #29 - Blaine Perkins #42 - Leland Honeyman # #07 - Logan Bearden #4 - Garrett Smithley #92 - Nathan Byrd #6 - Patrick Gallagher #28 - Kyle Sieg #15 - Hailie Deegan

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway for the Pacific Office Automation 147 today at 4:30 pm ET.