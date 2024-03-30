NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for ToyotaCare 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 - Qualifying
After a thrilling Focused Health 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

ToyotaCare 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 30. The sixth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.75-mile short track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 187-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the ToyotaCare 250?

In Saturday’s (Mar. 30) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Jordan Anderson Racing driver Parker Retzlaff won pole with a lap time of 22.420 seconds and a speed of 120.428 mph. It marked his first pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Brandon Jones will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 119.915 mph.

They will be followed by Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Justin Allgaier, Corey Heim, AJ Allmendinger, rookie driver Jesse Love, Parker Kligerman, and Aric Almirola, completing the top-10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Richmond Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  2. #9 - Brandon Jones
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #81 - Chandler Smith
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #26 - Corey Heim
  7. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  8. #2 - Jesse Love
  9. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  10. #20 - Aric Almirola
  11. #1 - Sam Mayer
  12. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  13. #8 - Sammy Smith
  14. #98 - Riley Herbst
  15. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  18. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  19. #44 - Brennan Poole
  20. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  23. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  24. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  25. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  26. #11 - Josh Williams
  27. #19 - Taylor Gray
  28. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  30. #32 - Ryan Vargas
  31. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  32. #14 - Logan Bearden
  33. #4 - Dawson Cram
  34. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  35. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  36. #6 - Morgen Baird
  37. #88 - Bubba Pollard
  38. #35 - Joey Gase

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday (Mar. 30) at 1:30 pm ET.

