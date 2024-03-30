NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for ToyotaCare 250

After a thrilling Focused Health 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

ToyotaCare 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 30. The sixth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.75-mile short track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 187-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the ToyotaCare 250?

In Saturday’s (Mar. 30) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Jordan Anderson Racing driver Parker Retzlaff won pole with a lap time of 22.420 seconds and a speed of 120.428 mph. It marked his first pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Brandon Jones will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 119.915 mph.

They will be followed by Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Justin Allgaier, Corey Heim, AJ Allmendinger, rookie driver Jesse Love, Parker Kligerman, and Aric Almirola, completing the top-10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Richmond Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

#31 - Parker Retzlaff #9 - Brandon Jones #00 - Cole Custer #81 - Chandler Smith #7 - Justin Allgaier #26 - Corey Heim #16 - AJ Allmendinger #2 - Jesse Love #48 - Parker Kligerman #20 - Aric Almirola #1 - Sam Mayer #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #8 - Sammy Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #39 - Ryan Sieg #21 - Austin Hill #51 - Jeremy Clements #5 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #18 - Sheldon Creed #27 - Jeb Burton #43 - Ryan Ellis #91 - Kyle Weatherman #15 - Hailie Deegan #42 - Leland Honeyman #11 - Josh Williams #19 - Taylor Gray #29 - Blaine Perkins #92 - Josh Bilicki #32 - Ryan Vargas #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #14 - Logan Bearden #4 - Dawson Cram #28 - Kyle Sieg #07 - Patrick Emerling #6 - Morgen Baird #88 - Bubba Pollard #35 - Joey Gase

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday (Mar. 30) at 1:30 pm ET.