NASCAR Xfinity Series secures $115,000,000 per year media rights deal 

The CW television network has picked up the media rights for NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2025. This is a seven-year media deal with Xfinity Series that will run till the end of the 2031 season. The CW network will pay a whopping $115,000,000 per year for broadcasting Xfinity Series.

Adam Stern @A_S12 @TheCW has surprisingly picked up media rights to @NASCAR's Xfinity Series, with a seven-year deal that will start in 2025 and last through 2031, @SBJ understands.



The CW will pay around $115 million per year for the rights, per @Ourand_SBJ.



: sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Morning-… pic.twitter.com/XgMy525TVl @TheCW has surprisingly picked up media rights to @NASCAR's Xfinity Series, with a seven-year deal that will start in 2025 and last through 2031, @SBJ understands.The CW will pay around $115 million per year for the rights, per @Ourand_SBJ.

According to the terms of the agreement, The CW will air 33 Xfinity Series races every year, as well as practice and qualifying sessions. The races will be produced by NASCAR Productions in collaboration with The CW, which will draw in on-air talent.

This seven-year deal is set to bring in around $800 million to NASCAR, which would be helpful in closing a deal for Cup and Truck Series. Officials have said that the deal is expected to be finalized by Fall 2023.

The sport wanted to increase its viewership throughout the Series. With the new deal with CW, it might be possible to expand its viewership. Starting in 2025, The CW will offer live sports programming 48 weekends a year thanks to its Xfinity Series rights.

The agreement gives broadcast television a higher priority for NASCAR since it will be the first time that every Xfinity Series race will be televised on free-to-air television. Only five races are now shown on Fox and NBC, with the majority airing on FS1 and USA Network. The average viewership for each race is currently about 1 million.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Road America

NASCAR is headed to Richmond, Road America this weekend. Here is the weekend schedule for Cup and Truck Series.

Virginia 529 College Savings 250

Friday | 28.07.23

All in Eastern Time

5 - 5:30 p.m. | Truck Series practice

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. | Truck Series qualifying

Saturday | 29.07.23

12:35 - 1:20 p.m. | Cup practice

1:20 - 2:30 p.m. | Cup qualifying

7:30 p.m. | Truck Series race

Sunday | 30.07.23

3 p.m. | Cup race