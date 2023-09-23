NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 23, 2023 23:08 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 - Qualifying

After the Food City 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be live on USA Network and PRN at 3:30 pm ET. The second race of the playoff season will be contested on the 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on X, formerly called Twitter.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (Sept. 23), JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his third pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 29.188 seconds and a speed of 185.008 mph, marking the 10th pole of his Xfinity career.

Trevor Bayne, who competes part-time in the series, will share the front row with Aallgaier after turning in a lap of 184.919 mph.

They will be followed by Cole Custer, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman, Brandon Jones, Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst to complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 are Garrett Smithley and Blaine Perkins.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

Here're the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #8 - Josh Berry
  5. #21 - Austin Hill
  6. #1 - Sam Mayer
  7. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #16 - Chandler Smith
  10. #98 - Riley Herbst
  11. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  12. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  13. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #26 - Kaz Grala
  17. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  18. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  19. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  20. #66 - Sage Karam
  21. #6 - Brennan Poole
  22. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  23. #92 - Josh Williams
  24. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  25. #74 - Dawson Cram
  26. #44 - Daniel Dye
  27. #35 - Joey Gase
  28. #27 - Jeb Burton
  29. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #08 - JJ Yeley
  32. #07 - David Starr
  33. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  34. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  35. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  36. #24 - Connor Mosack
  37. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  38. #11 - Layne Riggs

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday (September 23) on USA Network and PRN.


