NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

After the Food City 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be live on USA Network and PRN at 3:30 pm ET. The second race of the playoff season will be contested on the 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on X, formerly called Twitter.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (Sept. 23), JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his third pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 29.188 seconds and a speed of 185.008 mph, marking the 10th pole of his Xfinity career.

Trevor Bayne, who competes part-time in the series, will share the front row with Aallgaier after turning in a lap of 184.919 mph.

They will be followed by Cole Custer, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman, Brandon Jones, Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst to complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 are Garrett Smithley and Blaine Perkins.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

Here're the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at Texas Motor Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #19 - Trevor Bayne #00 - Cole Custer #8 - Josh Berry #21 - Austin Hill #1 - Sam Mayer #48 - Parker Kligerman #9 - Brandon Jones #16 - Chandler Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #91 - Kyle Weatherman #10 - Daniel Hemric #51 - Jeremy Clements #18 - Sammy Smith #26 - Kaz Grala #39 - Ryan Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #29 - Kyle Sieg #66 - Sage Karam #6 - Brennan Poole #25 - Brett Moffitt #92 - Josh Williams #2 - Sheldon Creed #74 - Dawson Cram #44 - Daniel Dye #35 - Joey Gase #27 - Jeb Burton #53 - Patrick Emerling #43 - Ryan Ellis #08 - JJ Yeley #07 - David Starr #78 - Anthony Alfredo #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #24 - Connor Mosack #28 - CJ McLaughlin #11 - Layne Riggs

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday (September 23) on USA Network and PRN.