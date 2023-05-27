Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Charlotte Motor Speedway released, Justin Allgaier takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified May 27, 2023 12:30 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 - Qualifying

After a week-long break, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The Alsco Uniforms 300 (Charlotte) will be live on FS1 and PRN at 12 pm ET.

The 12th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps, resulting in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for the Xfinity race on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity lineup for Charlotte. Green flag scheduled for 12:19p ET Saturday on FS1. https://t.co/OSPy6yi11x

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (May 26), JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his second pole of the season at a speed of 181.172 mph. It was also the eighth pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with Allgaier after turning a lap of 180.246 mph.

Retweet to congratulate Justin Allgaier on his NASCAR Xfinity Series POLE at Charlotte Motor Speedway! https://t.co/J9V1Gx5H0M

They will be followed by Ty Gibbs, Cole Custer, and Brandon Jones, rounding out the top five. Kyle Busch, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Jeb Burton, and Chandler Smith complete the top 10.

Three drivers who failed to qualify are – Timmy Hill and CJ McLaughlin.

2023 NASCAR Alsco Uniforms 300 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity car grid at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  4. #00 - Cole Custer
  5. #9 - Brandon Jones
  6. #10 - Kyle Busch
  7. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  8. #1 - Sam Mayer
  9. #27 - Jeb Burton
  10. #16 - Chandler Smith
  11. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  12. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  13. #98 - Riley Herbst
  14. #8 - Josh Berry
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #18 - Sammy Smith
  19. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  21. #91 - TBA
  22. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  23. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #24 - Connor Mosack
  26. #74 - Dawson Cram
  27. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  28. #4 - Garrett Smitley
  29. #92 - Josh Williams
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #6 - Brennan Poole
  32. #26 - Kaz Grala
  33. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  34. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  35. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  36. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  37. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  38. #31 - Parker Retzalff
  39. #66 - Timmy Hill
  40. #53 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday on FS1 and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...