NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Charlotte Motor Speedway released, Justin Allgaier takes pole

After a week-long break, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The Alsco Uniforms 300 (Charlotte) will be live on FS1 and PRN at 12 pm ET.

The 12th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps, resulting in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for the Xfinity race on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (May 26), JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his second pole of the season at a speed of 181.172 mph. It was also the eighth pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with Allgaier after turning a lap of 180.246 mph.

They will be followed by Ty Gibbs, Cole Custer, and Brandon Jones, rounding out the top five. Kyle Busch, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Jeb Burton, and Chandler Smith complete the top 10.

Three drivers who failed to qualify are – Timmy Hill and CJ McLaughlin.

2023 NASCAR Alsco Uniforms 300 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity car grid at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #19 - Ty Gibbs #00 - Cole Custer #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Kyle Busch #2 - Sheldon Creed #1 - Sam Mayer #27 - Jeb Burton #16 - Chandler Smith #11 - Daniel Hemric #25 - Brett Moffitt #98 - Riley Herbst #8 - Josh Berry #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Anthony Alfredo #21 - Austin Hill #18 - Sammy Smith #44 - Rajah Caruth #48 - Parker Kligerman #91 - TBA #07 - Stefan Parsons #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #28 - Kyle Sieg #24 - Connor Mosack #74 - Dawson Cram #51 - Jeremy Clements #4 - Garrett Smitley #92 - Josh Williams #43 - Ryan Ellis #6 - Brennan Poole #26 - Kaz Grala #08 - Gray Gaulding #35 - Patrick Emerling #02 - Blaine Perkins #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #39 - Ryan Sieg #31 - Parker Retzalff #66 - Timmy Hill #53 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday on FS1 and PRN.

