NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Chicago Street Course released, Cole Custer takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 02, 2023 00:05 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice

After Tennessee Lottery 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois. The Loop 121 will be live on USA and MRN at 5:00 pm ET.

The 16th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.2-mile-long street course. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 55 laps, resulting in a 121-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for The Loop 121 on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity starting lineup for this afternoon: https://t.co/AgAInG5oxd

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 1), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his fourth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 90.421 seconds and a speed of 87.590 mph.

Richard Childress Racing driver Sheldon Creed qualified second but he will start at the rear of the field because his #2 Chevrolet crashed when he tried to push in an attempt to win the pole position in the final round of qualifying.

Takin’ it to the streets!@ColeCuster will lead the field to green in the inaugural Chicago Street Course race! https://t.co/8Scsm30cqq

They will be followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Connor Mosack, and Austin Hill rounding out the top five. Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt, Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric, and Parker Kligerman complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Five drivers who failed to qualify are –Dexter Bean, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joey Gase, Dawson Cram, and Dexter Stacey.

2023 NASCAR The Loop 121 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Chicago Street Course:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  4. #19 - Connor Mosack
  5. #21 - Austin Hill
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  8. #18 - Sammy Smith
  9. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  11. #44 - Sage Karam
  12. #10 - Justin Marks
  13. #50 - Preston Pardus
  14. #1 - Sam Mayer
  15. #98 - Riley Herbst
  16. #16 - Chandler Smith
  17. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  18. #36 - Alex Guenette
  19. #35 - Alex Labbe
  20. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  21. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  22. #07 - Spencer Pumpelly
  23. #8 - Josh Berry
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #26 - Kaz Grala
  26. #24 - Parker Chase
  27. #53 - Brad Perez
  28. #34 - Andre Castro
  29. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  30. #9 - Brandon Jones
  31. #27 - Jeb Burton
  32. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  33. #6 - Brennan Poole
  34. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  35. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  36. #92 -Josh Williams
  37. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  38. #28 - Brent Sherman

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for The Loop 121 on Saturday on USA and MRN.

