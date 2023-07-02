NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Chicago Street Course released, Cole Custer takes pole

After Tennessee Lottery 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois. The Loop 121 will be live on USA and MRN at 5:00 pm ET.

The 16th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.2-mile-long street course. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 55 laps, resulting in a 121-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for The Loop 121 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 1), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his fourth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 90.421 seconds and a speed of 87.590 mph.

Richard Childress Racing driver Sheldon Creed qualified second but he will start at the rear of the field because his #2 Chevrolet crashed when he tried to push in an attempt to win the pole position in the final round of qualifying.

They will be followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Connor Mosack, and Austin Hill rounding out the top five. Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt, Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric, and Parker Kligerman complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Five drivers who failed to qualify are –Dexter Bean, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joey Gase, Dawson Cram, and Dexter Stacey.

2023 NASCAR The Loop 121 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Chicago Street Course:

#00 - Cole Custer #2 - Sheldon Creed #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #19 - Connor Mosack #21 - Austin Hill #7 - Justin Allgaier #25 - Brett Moffitt #18 - Sammy Smith #11 - Daniel Hemric #48 - Parker Kligerman #44 - Sage Karam #10 - Justin Marks #50 - Preston Pardus #1 - Sam Mayer #98 - Riley Herbst #16 - Chandler Smith #88 - Miguel Paludo #36 - Alex Guenette #35 - Alex Labbe #43 - Ryan Ellis #31 - Parker Retzlaff #07 - Spencer Pumpelly #8 - Josh Berry #39 - Ryan Sieg #26 - Kaz Grala #24 - Parker Chase #53 - Brad Perez #34 - Andre Castro #02 - Blaine Perkins #9 - Brandon Jones #27 - Jeb Burton #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #78 - Anthony Alfredo #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #92 -Josh Williams #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Brent Sherman

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for The Loop 121 on Saturday on USA and MRN.

