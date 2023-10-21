NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 21, 2023 09:57 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 - Qualifying

After the Alsco Uniforms 302, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Contender Boats 300 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3 pm ET. The first second of the Round of 8 will be contested on the 1.5-mile oval track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Contender Boats 300 on X, formerly called Twitter.

In Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (October 20), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Coles Custer won his sixth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 32.608 and a speed of 165.604 mph, marking the 18th pole of his Xfinity career.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with Custer after turning in a lap of 164.704 mph.

They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, Brett Moffitt, Riley Herbst, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, and Parker Kligerman to complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Contender Boats 300 are Matt Mills, JJ Yeley, and Natalie Decker.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #18 - Sammy Smith
  6. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  7. #98 - Riley Herbst
  8. #8 - Josh Berry
  9. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  10. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  11. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  12. #16 - Chandler Smith
  13. #1 - Sam Mayer
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  16. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  17. #9 - Brandon Jones
  18. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  19. #26 - Kaz Grala
  20. #11 - Derek Kraus
  21. #24 - Connor Mosack
  22. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  23. #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
  24. #66 - Ryan Newman
  25. #38 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #92 - Josh Williams
  27. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  28. #27 - Jeb Burton
  29. #6 - Brennan Poole
  30. #29 - Mason Maggio
  31. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  32. #74 - Dawson Cram
  33. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  34. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  35. #08 - Mason Massey
  36. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  37. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #28 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Contender Boats 300 on Saturday (October 21) on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
