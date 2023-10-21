NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

After the Alsco Uniforms 302, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Contender Boats 300 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3 pm ET. The first second of the Round of 8 will be contested on the 1.5-mile oval track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Contender Boats 300 on X, formerly called Twitter.

Expand Tweet

In Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (October 20), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Coles Custer won his sixth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 32.608 and a speed of 165.604 mph, marking the 18th pole of his Xfinity career.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with Custer after turning in a lap of 164.704 mph.

Expand Tweet

They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, Brett Moffitt, Riley Herbst, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, and Parker Kligerman to complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Contender Boats 300 are Matt Mills, JJ Yeley, and Natalie Decker.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #7 - Justin Allgaier #21 - Austin Hill #18 - Sammy Smith #25 - Brett Moffitt #98 - Riley Herbst #8 - Josh Berry #2 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #16 - Chandler Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #39 - Ryan Sieg #10 - Daniel Hemric #31 - Parker Retzlaff #9 - Brandon Jones #91 - Kyle Weatherman #26 - Kaz Grala #11 - Derek Kraus #24 - Connor Mosack #51 - Jeremy Clements #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. #66 - Ryan Newman #38 - Kyle Sieg #92 - Josh Williams #45 - Leland Honeyman #27 - Jeb Burton #6 - Brennan Poole #29 - Mason Maggio #78 - Anthony Alfredo #74 - Dawson Cram #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #02 - Blaine Perkins #08 - Mason Massey #35 - Patrick Emerling #43 - Ryan Ellis #28 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Contender Boats 300 on Saturday (October 21) on USA Network and MRN.