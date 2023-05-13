Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Darlington Raceway released, John Hunter Nemechek takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified May 13, 2023 10:51 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 - Qualifying

After a week-long break, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (May 13). The Shriners Children's 200 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:48 pm ET.

The 11th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 147 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Shriners Children's 200 on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity lineup for Saturday at Darlington: https://t.co/yPazuSWy1W

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (May 12), Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won his first pole of the season at a speed of 166.062 mph. It was also the second pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

Track walk🗣️@TooToughToTame https://t.co/yud5ikqiTF

Ryan Truex, who secured his maiden victory last week at Dover Motor Speedway will share the front row with Nemechek after turning a lap of 165.275 mph.

They will be followed by Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Sam Mayer, and Cole Custer rounding out the top five. Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, Parker Retzlaff, Sammy Smith, and Austin Hill complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Shriners Children's 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  2. #19 - Ryan Truex
  3. #10 - Kyle Larson (i)
  4. #1 - Sam Mayer
  5. #00 - Cole Custer
  6. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  7. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  8. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  9. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  10. #21 - Austin Hill
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #8 - Josh Berry
  14. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  15. #27 - Jeb Burton
  16. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  17. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  18. #98 - Riley Herbst
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  21. #91 - Ross Chastain (i)
  22. #44 - Sage Karam
  23. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  24. #24 - Corey Heim (i)
  25. #77 - Carson Hocevar (i)
  26. #26 - Kaz Grala
  27. #92 - Josh Williams
  28. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  29. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  30. #3 - Ty Dillon (i)
  31. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  32. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  34. #53 - Matt Mills (i)
  35. #6 - Brennan Poole
  36. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  37. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  38. #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway for Shriners Children's 200 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...