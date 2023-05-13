NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Darlington Raceway released, John Hunter Nemechek takes pole

After a week-long break, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (May 13). The Shriners Children's 200 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:48 pm ET.

The 11th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 147 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Shriners Children's 200 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (May 12), Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won his first pole of the season at a speed of 166.062 mph. It was also the second pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

Ryan Truex, who secured his maiden victory last week at Dover Motor Speedway will share the front row with Nemechek after turning a lap of 165.275 mph.

They will be followed by Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Sam Mayer, and Cole Custer rounding out the top five. Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, Parker Retzlaff, Sammy Smith, and Austin Hill complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Shriners Children's 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Darlington Raceway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #19 - Ryan Truex #10 - Kyle Larson (i) #1 - Sam Mayer #00 - Cole Custer #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #2 - Sheldon Creed #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #21 - Austin Hill #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Daniel Hemric #8 - Josh Berry #25 - Brett Moffitt #27 - Jeb Burton #39 - Ryan Sieg #7 - Justin Allgaier #98 - Riley Herbst #51 - Jeremy Clements #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Ross Chastain (i) #44 - Sage Karam #48 - Parker Kligerman #24 - Corey Heim (i) #77 - Carson Hocevar (i) #26 - Kaz Grala #92 - Josh Williams #07 - Stefan Parsons #28 - Kyle Sieg #3 - Ty Dillon (i) #35 - Patrick Emerling #43 - Ryan Ellis #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #53 - Matt Mills (i) #6 - Brennan Poole #08 - Gray Gaulding #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway for Shriners Children's 200 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

