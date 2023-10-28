NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

After the Contender Boats 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Dead On Tools 250 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:30 pm ET. The elimination race of the Round of 8 will be contested on the 0.526-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 158-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Dead On Tools 250 on X, formerly called Twitter.

In Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (October 27), Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series career pole and will start from the front at Martinsville. He did a lap time of 20.035 and a speed of 94.515 mph.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier will share the front row with Smith after turning in a lap of 94.458 mph.

They will be followed by Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Parker Retzlaff to complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Timmy Hill is the only driver who did not qualify for the Dead On Tools 250.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at Martinsville Speedway:

#18 - Sammy Smith #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Cole Custer #98 - Riley Herbst #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Brandon Jones #16 - Chandler Smith #2 - Sheldon Creed #21 - Austin Hill #31 - Parker Retzlaff #19 - Myatt Snider #8 - Josh Berry #39 - Ryan Sieg #10 - Daniel Hemric #48 - Parker Kligerman #25 - Brett Moffitt #1 - Sam Mayer #91 - Josh Bilicki #11 - Layne Riggs #51 - Jeremy Clements #4 - JJ Yeley #78 - Anthony Alfredo #26 - Kaz Grala #92 - Josh Williams #24 - Connor Mosack #44 - Rajah Caruth #6 - Brennan Poole #29 - Kyle Sieg #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #08 - Chad Finchum #02 - Blaine Perkins #43 - Ryan Ellis #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #28 - CJ McLaughlin #35 - Chris Hacker #53 - Akinori Ogata #07 - Devin Jones #27 - Jeb Burton

Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday (October 28) on USA Network and MRN.