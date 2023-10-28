NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 28, 2023 12:04 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Practice
After the Contender Boats 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Dead On Tools 250 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:30 pm ET. The elimination race of the Round of 8 will be contested on the 0.526-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 250 laps in a 158-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Dead On Tools 250 on X, formerly called Twitter.

In Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (October 27), Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series career pole and will start from the front at Martinsville. He did a lap time of 20.035 and a speed of 94.515 mph.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier will share the front row with Smith after turning in a lap of 94.458 mph.

They will be followed by Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Parker Retzlaff to complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Timmy Hill is the only driver who did not qualify for the Dead On Tools 250.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #18 - Sammy Smith
  2. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  6. #9 - Brandon Jones
  7. #16 - Chandler Smith
  8. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  9. #21 - Austin Hill
  10. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  11. #19 - Myatt Snider
  12. #8 - Josh Berry
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  16. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  17. #1 - Sam Mayer
  18. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  19. #11 - Layne Riggs
  20. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  21. #4 - JJ Yeley
  22. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  23. #26 - Kaz Grala
  24. #92 - Josh Williams
  25. #24 - Connor Mosack
  26. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #6 - Brennan Poole
  28. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  29. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. #08 - Chad Finchum
  31. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  32. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  34. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  35. #35 - Chris Hacker
  36. #53 - Akinori Ogata
  37. #07 - Devin Jones
  38. #27 - Jeb Burton

Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday (October 28) on USA Network and MRN.

