NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2023 02:11 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
After Kansas Lottery 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

Food City 300 will be live on USA Network and PRN at 7:30 pm ET. The first race of the playoff season will be contested on the 0.533-miles track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 300 laps in a 160-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Food City 300 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (Sept. 15), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his fifth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 15.684 seconds and a speed of 122.341 mph, marking his 16th pole of his Xfinity career.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 122.123 mph. They will be followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Sammy Smith, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Jones, Jeremy Clements, and Justin Allgaier completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #8 - Josh Berry
  3. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  4. #16 - Chandler Smith
  5. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  6. #18 - Sammy Smith
  7. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  10. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  11. #1 - Sam Mayer
  12. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  13. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  14. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  15. #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
  16. #98 - Riley Herbst
  17. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  18. #11 - Derek Kraus
  19. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  20. #92 - Josh Williams
  21. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  22. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  23. #08 - Chad Finchum
  24. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  25. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #21 - Austin Hill
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #6 - Brennan Poole
  29. #24 - Connor Mosack
  30. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  31. #26 - Kaz Grala
  32. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  33. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill
  35. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  36. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  37. #27 - Jeb Burton
  38. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  39. #53 - BJ McLeod

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for Food City 300 on Friday (Sept. 15) on NBC and PRN.

