NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

After Kansas Lottery 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

Food City 300 will be live on USA Network and PRN at 7:30 pm ET. The first race of the playoff season will be contested on the 0.533-miles track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 300 laps in a 160-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Food City 300 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (Sept. 15), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his fifth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 15.684 seconds and a speed of 122.341 mph, marking his 16th pole of his Xfinity career.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 122.123 mph. They will be followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Sammy Smith, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Jones, Jeremy Clements, and Justin Allgaier completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #8 - Josh Berry #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #16 - Chandler Smith #10 - Daniel Hemric #18 - Sammy Smith #39 - Ryan Sieg #9 - Brandon Jones #51 - Jeremy Clements #7 - Justin Allgaier #1 - Sam Mayer #19 - Trevor Bayne #48 - Parker Kligerman #31 - Parker Retzlaff #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. #98 - Riley Herbst #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #11 - Derek Kraus #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #92 - Josh Williams #2 - Sheldon Creed #43 - Ryan Ellis #08 - Chad Finchum #91 - Josh Bilicki #44 - Rajah Caruth #21 - Austin Hill #28 - Kyle Sieg #6 - Brennan Poole #24 - Connor Mosack #4 - Kyle Weatherman #26 - Kaz Grala #78 - Anthony Alfredo #02 - Blaine Perkins #66 - Timmy Hill #07 - Stefan Parsons #25 - Brett Moffitt #27 - Jeb Burton #35 - Patrick Emerling #53 - BJ McLeod

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for Food City 300 on Friday (Sept. 15) on NBC and PRN.