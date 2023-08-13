NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for Indianapolis Motor Speedway released, AJ Allmendinger takes pole

After Cabo Wabo 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. Pennzoil 150 will be live on USA and IMS Radio at 5:30 pm ET. The 22nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.439-mile-long road course.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 62 laps, resulting in a 151-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (August 12), Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won his third pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 94.428 and a speed of 92.985 mph. It marked Allmendinger’s 11th pole of his Xfinity career.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 92.352 mph.

They will be followed by Josh Berry, Austin Hill, and Daniel Hemric rounding out the top. Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek, Sheldon Creed, and Riley Herbst complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Four drivers who failed to qualify for the Pennzoil 150 are: Camden Murphy, Conor Daly, Will Rodgers, and Colin Garrett.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting line-up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

#10 - AJ Allmendinger #19 - Ty Gibbs #8 - Josh Berry #21 - Austin Hill #11 - Daniel Hemric #00 - Cole Custer #91 - Ross Chastain #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Sheldon Creed #98 - Riley Herbst #50 - Preston Pardus #48 - Parker Kligerman #7 - Justin Allgaier #27 - Jeb Burton #1 - Sam Mayer #24 - Connor Mosack #18 - Sammy Smith #16 - Chandler Smith #36 - Josh Bilicki #51 - Jeremy Clements #26 - Kaz Grala #88 - Miguel Paludo #25 - Brett Moffitt #31 - Parker Retzlaff #9 - Brandon Jones #35 - Alex Labbe #45 - Sage Karam #34 - Andre Castro #4 - Kyle Weatherman #39 - Ryan Sieg #53 - Brad Perez #78 - Anthony Alfredo #43 - Ryan Ellis #92 - Josh Williams #28 - Kyle Sieg #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #6 - Brennan Poole #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Pennzoil 150 on Saturday (August 12) on USA and IMS Radio.