NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

After Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas Lottery 300 will be live on NBC and MRN at 3 pm ET. The final race of the 2023 regular Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (Sept. 9), JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 30.646 seconds and a speed of 176.206 mph, marking his ninth pole of his Xfinity career.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 175.347 mph. They will be followed by Cole Custer, Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, Austin Hill and Brett Moffitt, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Leland Honeyman, the driver of #44 Alpha Prime Racing, failed to qualify for the Kansas Lottery 300.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at Kansas Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - Sammy Smith #00 - Cole Custer #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #8 - Josh Berry #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #98 - Riley Herbst #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Brett Moffitt #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #16 - Chandler Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #39 - Ryan Sieg #48 - Parker Kligerman #2 - Sheldon Creed #27 - Jeb Burton #11 - Derek Kraus #91 - Kyle Weatherman #24 - Connor Mosack #51 - Jeremy Clements #45 - Rajah Caruth #43 - Ryan Ellis #92 - Josh Williams #07 - Dawson Cram #31 - Parker Retzlaff #53 - Matt Mills #66 - Timmy Hill #29 - Kyle Sieg #38 - Nick Leitz #26 - Kaz Grala #78 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Brennan Poole #4 - Garrett Smithley #02 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Joey Gase #08 - Mason Massey #28 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday (Sept. 9) on NBC and MRN.