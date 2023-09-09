NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

Modified Sep 09, 2023
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 - Qualifying
After Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas Lottery 300 will be live on NBC and MRN at 3 pm ET. The final race of the 2023 regular Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (Sept. 9), JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He posted a lap time of 30.646 seconds and a speed of 176.206 mph, marking his ninth pole of his Xfinity career.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 175.347 mph. They will be followed by Cole Custer, Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, Austin Hill and Brett Moffitt, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Leland Honeyman, the driver of #44 Alpha Prime Racing, failed to qualify for the Kansas Lottery 300.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #18 - Sammy Smith
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #9 - Brandon Jones
  5. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  6. #8 - Josh Berry
  7. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  8. #98 - Riley Herbst
  9. #21 - Austin Hill
  10. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  11. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  12. #16 - Chandler Smith
  13. #1 - Sam Mayer
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  16. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #27 - Jeb Burton
  18. #11 - Derek Kraus
  19. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  20. #24 - Connor Mosack
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #45 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  24. #92 - Josh Williams
  25. #07 - Dawson Cram
  26. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #53 - Matt Mills
  28. #66 - Timmy Hill
  29. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  30. #38 - Nick Leitz
  31. #26 - Kaz Grala
  32. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  33. #6 - Brennan Poole
  34. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  36. #35 - Joey Gase
  37. #08 - Mason Massey
  38. #28 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday (Sept. 9) on NBC and MRN.

