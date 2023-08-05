NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for Michigan International Speedway released, Josh Berry takes pole

After Road America 180, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting line-up for Cabo Wabo 250 on his official Twitter account.

Cabo Wabo 250 will be live on NBC and MRN at 3:30 pm ET. The 21st race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the two-mile-long D-shaped track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 125 laps, resulting in a 250-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (August 4), JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 37.985 and a speed of 189.549 mph. It marked Berry's third pole of his Xfinity career. His teammate Justin Allgaier will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 188.289 mph.

They will be followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, and Riley Herbst rounding out the top five. Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar, Ty Gibbs, Sammy Smith, and John Hunter Nemechek complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Two drivers who failed to qualifying for the Cabo Wabo 250 are: Mason Massey and CJ McLaughlin.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting line-up at Michigan International Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Michigan International Speedway:

#8 - Josh Berry #7 - Justin Allgaier #21 - Austin Hill #1 - Sam Mayer #98 - Riley Herbst #16 - Chandler Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #19 - Ty Gibbs #18 - Sammy Smith #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #10 - Ross Chastain #25 - Brett Moffitt #00 - Cole Custer #9 - Brandon Jones #2 - Sheldon Creed #11 - Daniel Hemric #48 - Parker Kligerman #78 - Anthony Alfredo #24 - Connor Mosack #91 - Kyle Weatherman #28 - Kyle Sieg #39 - Ryan Sieg #27 - Jeb Burton #31 - Parker Retzlaff #26 - Kaz Grala #4 - Garrett Smithley #51 - Jeremy Clements #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #92 - Josh Williams #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Mason Maggio #74 - Dawson Cram #66 - Sage Karam #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #43 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Patrick Emerling #6 - Brennan Poole #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway for Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday on NBC and MRN.