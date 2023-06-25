NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Nashville Superspeedway released, Cole Custer takes pole

After DoorDash 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee. The Tennessee Lottery 250 will be live on USA and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The 15th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.33-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 188 laps, resulting in a 250-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for the Tennessee Lottery 250 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying race (June 24), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his third pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 30.493 and a speed of 157.020 mph.

Kaulig Racing driver Chandler Smith will share the front row with Custer after turning a lap of 156.302 mph.

They will be followed by Sammy Smith, Ty Gibbs, and Riley Herbst rounding out the top five. Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Sieg, and Parker Retzlaff complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Three drivers who failed to qualify are – Sage Karam, Chad Finchum, and Dawson Cram.

2023 NASCAR Tennessee Lottery 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #98 - Riley Herbst #28 - Zane Smith #21 - Austin Hill #77 - Carson Hocevar #29 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #10 - AJ Allmendinger #27 - Jeb Burton #48 - Parker Kligerman #39 - Ryan Sieg #9 - Brandon Jones #7 - Justin Allgaier #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #07 - Stefan Parsons #2 - Sheldon Creed #26 - Kaz Grala #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #91 - Chad Chastain #8 - Josh Berry #51 - Jeremy Clements #43 - Ryan Ellis #25 - Brett Moffitt #02 - Blaine Perkins #78 - Anthony Alfredo #92 - Josh Williams #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #08 - Mason Massey #4 - Kyle Weatherman #11 - Daniel Hemric #1 - Sam Mayer #6 - Brennan Poole #35 - David Starr #53 - Joey Gase #24 - Connor Mosack

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday on USA and MRN.

